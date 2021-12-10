ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Williams signs off from MSNBC, ending 28-year career at NBC

By Alexandra Steigrad
NYPost
 4 days ago

MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams signed off for the last time at NBC on Thursday evening, ending his 28-year career at the network.

Williams, 62, hosted his last episode of his nightly MSNBC Show “The 11th Hour,” giving viewers a piece of his mind about the future of the country, and vowing to return to the public eye in some capacity.

“I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place and in my love of country. I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to main roads,” Williams said.

“Grown men and women who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents … have decided to join the mob and become something they are not,” he continued.

Williams didn’t elaborate, but added, “That should scare you to no end.”

News of Williams’ departure leaked in September, and comes as part of broader changes at MSNBC under new president Rashida Jones. Jones is in the process of reconfiguring the primetime lineup in the wake of Rachel Maddow’s impending departure from her 9 p.m. show, in order to work on bigger projects at the network.

Brian Williams leaves MSNBC as Rachel Maddow (right) is set to leave her primetime show to work on other projects at the network.

Sources told The Post that Williams’ exit comes as Jones is looking to add more diversity to the lineup.

It’s unclear what’s next for Williams, who, as reported by The Post, has conducted informal talks with various networks, including CNN and ABC, about a comeback. While CBS has been quietly searching for a new evening news anchor to replace Norah O’Donnell, sources told The Post that Williams’ hefty salary, which was in the neighborhood of $7 million to $10 million a year, is too rich for the Tiffany Network.

In 2015, Williams was dethroned from his gig as anchor of “NBC Nightly News” after it had been revealed he exaggerated and made inaccurate statements about events he covered as a reporter.

Sources close to Williams say he is interested in jobs that include TV and streaming and that CNN+, CNN’s soon-to-launch streaming platform, could be a good fit. Either way, Williams made it known on his Thursday show that he is revving up for an eventual return.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another. There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere,” he said.

Williams covered eight Olympic games and seven presidential elections, and he anchored “NBC Nightly News” from 2004 until 2015. His fall from grace began as a temporary suspension in 2015 when it was revealed that he had greatly exaggerated a story about a 2003 mission in Iraq, claiming repeatedly that he was aboard a helicopter hit by rocket-propelled grenade fire during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Williams said he hopes to return to the public eye and start a new chapter, although he did not divulge details of his plans.

A subsequent NBC investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost his job, handing the reins to Lester Holt.

Roughly seven months later, Williams was brought back to host the nightly 11 p.m. show on MSNBC, “The 11th Hour,” where he has remained since 2016.

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

You Don’t Really Think Rachel Maddow’s Leaving Her Nightly MSNBC Show, Do You?

With the 9 p.m. hour on CNN newly vacant due to the firing of Chris Cuomo, the 11 p.m. hour on MSNBC coming open with the departure of Brian Williams, and the 7 p.m. slot on Fox News vacant for just about a full year now, it seems a natural storyline to want to examine the major changes on the horizon in cable news. CNN chief media corespondent Brian Stelter did just that in his Reliable Sources newsletter on Sunday night — but also added one other vacancy to the list.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Lester Holt
Person
Brian Williams
Variety

Brian Williams Uses Final ’11th Hour’ to End Era, Sound Alarm

Brian Williams didn’t go gentle into that good night. In a noticeable break from the journalistic demeanor he has projected for nearly three decades at NBC News and MSNBC, the veteran anchor used the final minutes of his tenure on MSNBC’s “11th Hour” to warn viewers of the frailty of American democracy and urged them to keep it safe — if they could. “My biggest worry is for my country. I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he told viewers as the clock neared midnight on the east coast and his five-year term on the show came to a...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Brian Williams' final MSNBC broadcast will be on Thursday

(CNN Business) — Brian Williams, who helped put MSNBC on the map 25 years ago, is about to exit the cable news network. He is signing off from his 11 p.m. Eastern program, "The 11th Hour," for the final time on Thursday night, a network spokesperson confirmed. Williams has...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2Now

Brian Williams says biggest worry is ‘for my country’ in final signoff for MSNBC

(The Hill) – MSNBC host Brian Williams delivered a somber signoff during his final show for the network, stating that his biggest worry is “for my country.”. “After 28 years of peacock logos on much of what I own, it is my choice now to jump without a net into the great unknown. As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” Williams said during his 11 p.m. show, “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.”
POLITICS
Lakeland Gazette

Brian Williams Quits TV: America In 2021 Is “Unrecognizable”

Longtime NBC News broadcaster Brian Williams issued a strange warning Thursday as he retired from his 11 p.m. MSNBC show. “The reality is though, I will wake up tomorrow in the America of the year 2021, a nation unrecognizable to those who came before us and fought to protect it, which is what you must do now,” Williams said. “They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Brian Williams Signs off From '11th Hour' for Final Time, Shares His 'Biggest Worry' for America

Brian Williams on Thursday signed off from The 11th Hour for the final time. After 28 years with MSNBC and NBC News, the television host jumped "without a net into the great unknown," Williams exiting the cable news network with a final broadcast and monologue in which he warned of his "biggest worry" for America. Williams announced in November that he would be leaving the network and The 11th Hour, which he has hosted for five years, to pursue new opportunities.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Anchors away as Fox and MSNBC personalities sign off

Fox News and MSNBC are the yin and yang of cable news networks; the former, conservative; the latter, liberal. But the networks shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other. Wallace, 74, announced Sunday...
TV & VIDEOS
