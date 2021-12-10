ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander revisit spot where ‘epic’ wedding took place

By Jaclyn Hendricks
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s recent trip to Italy featured a sweet blast from their past.

On Wednesday, Upton shared even more photos of the couple’s European getaway with their 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve. As the model, 29, revealed on Instagram, the family of three even visited the spot where Upton and Verlander, 38, tied the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yomwq_0dJY6F5900
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton recently ventured to Italy with their daughter, Genevieve.

“So much has changed these last 4 years! It was so amazing to visit the exact spot we said ‘I do’ with Vivi,” Upton captioned the post.

In the photos, Verlander and Upton are seen holding hands with Italy’s scenic landscape in the background.

Verlander and Upton became husband and wife in Tuscany back in November 2017. In the days leading up to the wedding, Verlander and the Astros won the World Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsjEg_0dJY6F5900
The couple tied the knot in Tuscany in November 2017.

“It was really important to Justin and me that it feel like we were on vacation with our closest friends and family,” Upton previously told Vogue of their wedding festivities. “We set up an entire afternoon dedicated to interactive games, which we called the Uplander Olympics.”

Upton also detailed how each guest “received game-day rules” and that “everyone was divided into teams with custom Under Armour jerseys.” The games ranged from relay races to cornhole, and even an “epic water balloon fight.”

For the actual wedding ceremony, Upton wowed in a stunning Valentino design while Verlander wore a tuxedo from Cicchini Custom Clothier with “Just Married” stitched into the jacket.

Upton and Verlander welcomed daughter Genevieve a year after their fairytale wedding.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the next chapter of Verlander’s MLB career will unfold amid the lockout. Although it was widely reported that the two-time Cy Young Award winner re-signed with Houston, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman pointed out that an Astros-Verlander agreement was never formally announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jFBz_0dJY6F5900
Justin Verlander pitches for the Astros in October 2017

“Justin Verlander’s $50M, 2-year Astros deal (w/opt out) never was announced and presumably is not official. That means Verlander and Astros have to wait to finalize until a new CBA is done. It is unclear why the deal reported 2 weeks ago is now in limbo,” Heyman tweeted earlier this month.

In the meantime, it appears Verlander is savoring every minute with his two favorite fans.

