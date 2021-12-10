ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses viral postgame rant: ‘I’m a sore loser’

By Andrew Crane
 4 days ago

Two days after a tense exchange with a local reporter following a loss to the Patriots, Bills safety Micah Hyde addressed the incident that went viral on social media.

Hyde took issue with an insinuation that Buffalo’s defense was “embarassed” during Monday night’s loss and storming out of an interview. He later admitted that “damn right I’m a sore loser” — which in turn leads to “a winner.”

“We want to win,” Hyde said. “Everybody in this locker room should be a damn sore loser.”

Jerry Sullivan, who covers the Bills for local TV station WIVB, asked Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer if they were “embarrassed” after the Patriots ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards in Monday’s windy outing – throwing just three passes. Both jabbed back at Sullivan over the question, with Hyde replying “We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”

Then, as the pair left the podium, Hyde turned back toward Sullivan and said, “I come here every week and answer your questions truthfully, honestly,” before repeating “don’t do that” twice.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of you guys, and I don’t see myself as above you guys,” Hyde said on Wednesday. “I really treat you guys as friends … The type of relationships I build with you guys aren’t just BS. I really mean it. I respect the s–t out of you guys.

“And then when something like that happens after a game, I expect more. And maybe I’m naive. Maybe I shouldn’t. But I hold you guys to a higher standard just like you guys hold me, and like I said it’s all about respect.”

Hyde said that he knows better than to attack the reporters because of their role in the league, which he called “a little mix up of a lot of different things.”

“I really do appreciate you guys. I know your guys’ role in this whole situation. You guys are trying to get your job done, trying to feed your family just like I am. So when it comes down to it, we’re gonna respect each other and that’s all I care about in this situation,” Hyde said, before transitioning into questions for the remaining nine minutes of his interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xl0Z8_0dJY6ECQ00
Micah Hyde with the Bills

The Bills travel to Tampa on Sunday to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. They trail New England in the AFC East standings by a game and a half, while also hanging onto their playoff lives in the AFC’s 7th seed. Since a loss to the Titans snapped a four-game win streak, the Bills haven’t strung together back-to-back wins, and they’ve allowed 200 or more rushing yards in two of the past three games.

In that time, they’ve watched as Mac Jones and the Patriots have ripped off seven wins in a row to take control of the division.

Comments / 0

