Save over 30% on a LifePro dumbbell set and air compression massager

New York Post Store

If you’ve been thinking about weight training at home and upgrading your home gym, but are skeptical about investing in bulky equipment, the LifePro Legra Cordless Air Compression Hand Massager Machine & PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbells Set Bundle is the perfect solution. And right now, they’re on sale for $252.99, which is over $130 in savings.

The LifePro Axis Air Compression Massager provides a fully customizable massage that allows for way more than just relaxation. It can reduce fluid retention, expedite lactic acid removal, and ensure you’re back to peak performance quickly after even the most intense of workouts. It’s equipped with four compression chambers, so your muscles will experience intense relief, while you’ll also reap the benefits of joint pain relief and reduced swelling.

4.7 stars on Amazon don’t lie! The LifePro PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbells are beloved by customers who are creating a weight training routine at home. Thanks to their totally adjustable status, you can start small and work your way up to higher weights without buying more equipment. They start off at just 2.5 pounds and can gradually increase to 15 pounds, thanks to their easy adjustable system.

The LifePro PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbells have been cleverly engineered to save precious space in your apartment or home, taking up little-to-no space and eliminating the need for a full rack of weights. Weight training has never been easier with these dumbbells and their built-in adjustable system. And their sleek wooden handles give you a smooth, stable grip for safety.

Right now you can get both for over 30% off and pay just $252.99.