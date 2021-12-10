Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 22:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Lake County WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 2000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO