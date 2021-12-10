Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 08:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up 1 foot, are possible. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
Comments / 0