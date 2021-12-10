ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 22:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Lake County WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 2000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Lucas; Madison; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Wright HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 28 inches. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1000 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches along lower elevation valleys and 8 to 18 inches possible at high elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 28 inches. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 14:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with max sets to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 14:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 5 to 8 feet today, lowering to 4 to 7 feet Wednesday morning. Local sets to 10 feet, mainly in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through 2 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High rip current risk is expected, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and cause drowning. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 70 mph near and above treeline can be expected by early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Snow showers will continue through the afternoon with minimal impacts. Winds and snow will increase through the evening and overnight ahead of an approaching cold front with the highest gusts and near whiteout conditions between 2 and 6 am Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges in the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Scattered light snow showers will continue this evening. Snow and wind will increase overnight, with highest winds and near whiteout conditions at times between 2 and 6 am Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The heaviest snow has moved to the south east. Isolated snow showers will still persist over the next few hours.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges in the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one to two feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow could cause closures to Westgard Pass as well as access roads leading into the eastern Sierra. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds combined with heavy snowfall will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Storm totals so far above 9500 feet near 20 inches.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 70 mph near and above treeline can be expected by early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Snow showers will continue through the afternoon with minimal impacts. Winds and snow will increase through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front with the highest gusts and near whiteout conditions between midnight and 6 am Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 08:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up 1 foot, are possible. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

