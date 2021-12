It looks like Lil Wayne is under investigation for allegedly pulling an assault rifle on his own bodyguard. According to a report from TMZ, published early Monday morning (Dec. 6), authorities were called to Weezy’s mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., after the rapper reportedly got into an altercation with one of his bodyguards. The date of the incident is unknown at this time. Apparently, Wayne got into a fight with one of his guards, which grew to a physical altercation before the rap vet allegedly pulled out an assault rifle.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO