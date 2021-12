SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) popular COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) loan program has a deadline of December 31, 2021 for certain businesses, but not all. This has caused a lot of confusion for small business owners and principals. For business entities that have never applied for an EIDL loan yet, the 12/31 deadline applies. For those businesses wanting to do a loan modification increase request up to the current $2 million maximum, or that have been denied in the past six months or less, and need to file a reconsideration request to appeal a decline, these will continue into 2022.

