Straw Poll Dinner

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Two new programs from Frisco city council are intended to curb what is being described as an absolute crisis in housing. On Monday before her interview with CBS4, councilmember Melissa Sherburne says she took stock of just how high prices have risen.
“The median home price right now is $827,000. That’s all housing units. For a single family home it’s 1.3 million,” Sherburne explained.
(credit: CBS)
“For members of our workforce, it’s simply unattainable.”
That’s why city council has opted to try out two new plans. First, an incentive for property owners looking to rent their homes as short term rentals...
