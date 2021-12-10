ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Straw Poll Dinner

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheyenne City Council will hold its annual Straw Poll Dinner...

CBS Denver

Frisco Pushes For More Local Buyers & Renters Amid High Country Housing Crisis

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Two new programs from Frisco city council are intended to curb what is being described as an absolute crisis in housing. On Monday before her interview with CBS4, councilmember Melissa Sherburne says she took stock of just how high prices have risen. “The median home price right now is $827,000. That’s all housing units. For a single family home it’s 1.3 million,” Sherburne explained. (credit: CBS) “For members of our workforce, it’s simply unattainable.” That’s why city council has opted to try out two new plans. First, an incentive for property owners looking to rent their homes as short term rentals...
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Politics
WDVM 25

Community Foundation Fund established for animal control renovations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Community Foundation has created a fund to help the planned improvements and expansions to the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center. The organization will be revamped in an Improvement Project over the next few years to plan, build, and repair the facility. The Frederick County […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
thecheyennepost.com

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 10th

The Women’s Civic League helped get me into the holiday spirit. I was asked to cut the ribbon on this year’s Christmas House. I am ashamed to admit I had not been to a Christmas House before this year, and I can report, it is awesome. The house was filled with so many cool gifts, crafts, and scrumptious snacks. I am eating some English Toffee as I write. The Women’s Civic League has been living their dedication to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service since 1948. They have used the proceeds of the Christmas House to give grants to more than 250 local non-profits. Thanks for all you do and thanks to the Wright family for lending their house to this great event.
POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

MYC to Host Free Holiday Crafts and Games at Children’s Village

The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC), in conjunction with the Paul Smith Children’s Village, will host holiday crafts and game activities at the Paul Smith Children’s Village (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th. Children and their parents are invited to join members of the council in decorating stockings, making candy cane reindeer, an elf scavenger hunt, and holiday games. Materials and decorations will be provided. There is no charge to attend the event.
POLITICS

