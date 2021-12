COVID variant Omicron, the latest lurching step from pandemic to endemic COVID, has increased economic uncertainty at the end of 2021. The new variant has already had a negative economic impact as international travel gets throttled back in the midst of the usually hectic holiday season. Financial markets have been jittery. The policy response has been flinching. The extent to which Omicron grows as an economic force depends on many factors, including global geography and the willingness and ability of governments to fine tune policy as more facts emerge.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO