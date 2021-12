DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio area have encountered more than 3,500 migrants since Friday. "Undocumented migrants continue to enter illegally throughout our area of responsibilityand in large numbers! In one event, nearly 200 crossed together and were arrested in Eagle Pass this weekend. The numbers we have in custody continue to increase," said US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

