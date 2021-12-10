Guns found at two Montgomery schools, students detained

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — An Alabama teen was taken into custody by police after a gun was found at a high school in Montgomery.

Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones told the Montgomery Advertiser that a faculty member at Lee High School alerted security employees after getting a tip Thursday that the student might have a weapon. Security personnel did a search and found the gun.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Goodwyn Middle School in Montgomery was placed on lockdown after an anonymous tipster reported a possible weapon at the school, Jones said.

A student at the school was taken into custody after a gun was found outside on school property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.