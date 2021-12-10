ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Guns found at two Montgomery schools, students detained

By The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKyU1_0dJY3BjI00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — An Alabama teen was taken into custody by police after a gun was found at a high school in Montgomery.

Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones told the Montgomery Advertiser that a faculty member at Lee High School alerted security employees after getting a tip Thursday that the student might have a weapon. Security personnel did a search and found the gun.

Armored truck driver robbed at Baldwin County gas station

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Goodwyn Middle School in Montgomery was placed on lockdown after an anonymous tipster reported a possible weapon at the school, Jones said.

A student at the school was taken into custody after a gun was found outside on school property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Dothan teens say armed robbery was a prank gone wrong

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night outing to a Dothan gas station on Ross Clark Circle took an unexpected turn. “He said that a group of individuals came into the store one of which had on a ski mask,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens said. “Walked up to him armed with a knife and […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Officers respond to George County school after tip about possible weapon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — George County School District police responded to L-T Intermediate School after receiving a tip about a possible weapon being on campus. A staff member at the school called the district’s chief of police about the possible weapon. When officers arrived they reportedly found a “non-functioning, non-lethal airsoft gun.” School district officials […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Shots fired into home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shots were fired into a home in Mobile Monday night with a family inside. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Mobile Police responded to a call of shots fired outside of a home on Pinehill Drive, off Government Blvd. According to MPD, the family called 911 when they heard several shots […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing 5-year-old found in Alabama, suspect in custody

UPDATE 12/14/2021 11:25 a.m. – Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of five-year-old Kamarie Holland. The little girl went missing in Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13 and was found dead in an abandoned Phenix City home later late Monday night. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Man tries to pay for motel room with counterfeit bills

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on Monday after trying to pay for his hotel stay at Motel 6 with counterfeit money. The desk clerk at the motel off of Tillman’s Corner Parkway called police on 36-year-old Christopher McGuff for disorderly conduct. Investigators said when they arrested McGuff, he had counterfeit money and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Isle Parkway Apartments homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man in connection to an early Tuesday morning homicide at Isle Parkway Apartments. Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, officers responded to the apartments at 1622 Levene Road in reference to a man down. By the time officers arrived, 69-year-old Robert Ragona was found dead. Mobile police […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ap#Montgomery Public Schools#The Montgomery Advertiser#Lee High School#Goodwyn Middle School
WKRG News 5

Georgia man shot dead accidentally by toddler, police chief says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was accidentally shot dead inside his Savannah home on Dec. 5 by a child just under 2 years old, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter confirmed Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Dustin Walters was taken to Memorial Health where he later died. The shooting happened around 5:30 […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WKRG News 5

Home burglary suspect steals gun, shoots at homeowner: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A burglary suspect allegedly broke into a home near Scarborough Middle School, stole the owner’s handgun and shot at the owner on Monday afternoon. Mobile Police said in a news release that the suspect broke into the Eastview Drive home through a back window and stole a handgun. While the suspect […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Juveniles rob 13-year-old at gunpoint off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after a 13-year-old was robbed at gunpoint in a residential area off of Navco Road Saturday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, police officers were called to Sayner Avenue at Navco Road for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they were told a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police say man attacked inside his own home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday afternoon, the Mobile Police Department responded to a man who claimed to have been attacked inside his own home. Police say the man heard someone knocking on his door at about 3:30 p.m. He told the visitor to “come in,” and says that’s when two men he didn’t know […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager shot outside Mobile convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was shot Friday night while sitting in a vehicle outside a Mobile convenience store. According to Mobile Police, the 16-year-old was sitting in a vehicle outside the DP Corner Food Store at 2166 Wagner Street on Dec. 10. Two of the teenager’s acquaintances were standing outside the vehicle when […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy