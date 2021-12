Pokemon Go's loading screen has players excited due to the appearance of a new Pokemon that could tremendously shake up PvP play. Earlier today, Niantic pushed a brand new loading screen for Pokemon Go. The festive loading screen shows a Beartic collecting presents while a Chespin, Cleffa, Larvitar, and Swinub look on, either in anticipation of receiving presents or in the hopes that their combined attack strength can overpower Beartic when they gang up on the present-laden Pokemon. Also appearing in the loading screen is Bergmite, an Ice-type Pokemon not currently available in Pokemon Go. Bergmite is a Gen 6 Pokemon and evolves into Avalugg, another pure Ice-type Pokemon.

