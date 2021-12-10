Bomb squad is called to Bolton police station after a 'suspicious item' was seized from a 50-year-old man

A bomb squad spent 17 hours working to make a potential explosive device safe after police in Bolton stopped two 'suspicious' men today.

Shops near Bolton police station were closed after patrol officers stopped two 'suspicious males' on Blackburn Road in Bolton just after 2.45am on Friday.

They arrested one of the men, 50, on suspicion of making and possessing an explosive substance and seized a 'suspicious item'.

The 'suspicious item' was taken to Bolton police station, where the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit examined it.

Pictured: A bomb squad rushed to Bolton police station on Friday after a potential explosive device was found when patrol officers stopped two men at 2.45am

Greater Manchester Police in Bolton North said there was 'no wider threat to the public'.

A spokesperson said: 'A cordon is currently in place and shops have been evacuated as a precaution by experts from EOD at Bolton police station and the nearby area after a suspicious item was recovered in the early hours from two males following a stop search on Blackburn Road.

'A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making and possessing an explosive substance and remains in custody at this time.

'There is no wider threat to the public and a cordon remains in place. We'd like to thank those nearby for their patience whilst enquiries are on-going.'