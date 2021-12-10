ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Describing a new mechanism that cancer cells use to invade

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransparent zebrafish skin was used to explore how pre-cancerous cells behave, enhancing our understanding of how cancers progress. The study, conducted by the Rosenblatt Lab and today published by Nature Communications, made use of the transparent skin of developing zebrafish embryos to model the behaviors of transformed, pre-cancerous cells....

medicalxpress.com

healio.com

FDA clears application for natural killer cell therapy to treat gastrointestinal cancers

The FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for CYNK-101, a natural killer cell therapy for the treatment of patients with advanced HER2/neu-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The clearance includes use of the investigational cell therapy in combination with chemotherapy, trastuzumab (Herceptin, Genentech) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck). CYNK-101 (Celularity)...
CANCER
Food Navigator

Fatty acid in palm oil associated with spread of cancerous cells

New research has identified a link between the spread of mouth and skin cancer in mice and the consumption of palmitic acid. Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil on the planet, used as a raw material in both food and non-food industries. Around 50% of all supermarket products, from cosmetics to ice cream, contain the ingredient.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Native Australian Plant Effective Against Stubborn Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

Sticky leaves of a native Australian plant, was discovered to include chemicals that may aid in chemotherapeutic agents. The plant which is use as treatment by the country's Indigenous Inhabitants have been discovered to include chemicals against cancer cells. Crude resin obtains from the organism Eremophila Galeata, seem to prevent...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Potential Mechanism Linking Autism and Intestinal Inflammation

Infection during pregnancy with elevated levels of the cytokine IL-17a may yield microbiome alterations that prime offspring for aberrant immune responses, mouse study suggests. Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now MIT and Harvard...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
CANCER
upenn.edu

Changing the identity of cancer cells to eliminate them

In the late 1980s, scientists developed a revolutionary approach to treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer. Called differentiation therapy, it amounted to a bona fide cure for many patients. The treatment works by triggering cells “stuck” with a cancerous identity to keep developing and maturing, giving rise to different, non-disease causing types.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
yale.edu

Talk between immune cells could lead to new cancer vaccine

In the past decade, immunotherapy has helped save the lives of many cancer patients, many with lung cancer, who might have otherwise faced almost certain death sentences. However, only about 20% of patients who received immune therapies, designed to enhance or override natural limitations on immune system response — saw sustained benefits from treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

New strategy for cancer immunotherapy: using live engineered bacteria for metabolic modulation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 415 (2021) Cite this article. Modulating TME, especially the local metabolic context, has been long proposed as a promising strategy in cancer immunotherapy. T cells are the main force against solid tumors in the latest generation of immunotherapy; however, tumor cells develop many ways to escape or repress the killing activity of tumor-reacting T cells, such as excluding T cells out of the tumor, eliciting T cell exhaustion, and competing with intratumoral T cells on the scarce nutrients including glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids. Among these substrates, Arg serves as an essential and versatile amino acid in maintaining CD3Î¶ expression and responsiveness of T cells.2 In the previous study, Roger Geiger and colleagues demonstrated that Arg could regulate several metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in activated T cells, enhance T cell survival and transition to central memory-like T cells with long-term anti-tumor activity in a mouse model.3 Other studies also confirmed that elevating local Arg level in the TME could be a promising therapeutic strategy to improve immunotherapy.4.
CANCER
upenn.edu

New insights into T-cell exhaustion could improve cancer immunotherapies

Specially engineered immune cells called CAR T cells have proven themselves to be a powerful weapon against blood cancers, but against solid tumors they are much less effective, due in part to a process called T-cell exhaustion. Now, researchers at Penn Medicine have illuminated key molecular details of this exhaustion process that point to a specific strategy for overcoming it.
CANCER
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
EurekAlert

New preclinical models help identify stem cells that drive gastric cancer growth and spread

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. SINGAPORE – Scientists from A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have developed new, more accurate preclinical models of advanced human gastric cancer development and spread. Using these models, they have identified Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as the cancer stem cells responsible for driving gastric cancer growth and spread. These findings established Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as a potential therapeutic target, and could pave the way for developing more effective treatments against gastric cancer, one of the top 10 cancers in Singapore.[1]
CANCER
WGAU

FDA approves ovarian cancer surgery drug that illuminates cancer cells

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that will help surgeons while they’re removing ovarian cancer. Cytalux was developed by Purdue University. It is an imaging agent that will help doctors see hidden ovarian tumors and cancer cells that would not otherwise be able to be seen by turning them a fluorescent green.
ATHENS, GA
Phys.org

Activating immune cells for cancer nano-immunotherapy

With nanotechnology we can understand, mimic, and modulate our immune system. For her Ph.D. research, Annelies Wauters studied how tiny nanocarriers can be used to control the immune system, and target and activate immune cells to fight cancer cells. Wauters defends her thesis on December 3rd. For the past two...
CANCER
wustl.edu

Drug compound makes pancreatic cancer cells more vulnerable to chemo

Mouse studies show promise for potential new pancreatic cancer therapy. Pancreatic cancer is extremely difficult to treat. By the time it is detected, the cancer often has reached an advanced stage, and patients usually do not survive longer than one year after diagnosis. An aggressive chemotherapy regimen is the first-line treatment, but the side effects can be severe, and many tumors stop responding to treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Biosensor barcodes identify, detail 'chatting' among cancer cells

Ever since the first barcode appeared on a pack of chewing gum in 1974, the now-ubiquitous system has enabled manufacturers, retailers and consumers to quickly and effectively identify, characterize, locate and track products and materials. In a paper first posted online Nov. 26, 2021, in the journal Cell, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University demonstrate how they can do the same thing at the molecular level, studying the ways cancer cells "talk" with one another using a different kind of barcode system—one made up of combinations of patterns and colors, with each set tied to a specific biochemical activity in the communication network.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mechanisms for mitochondrial-targeted cancer therapy detected

In a recent study published in the scientific journal EMBO Reports, the Nils-Göran Larsson group has identified responses to acute and chronic impairment of mitochondrial gene expression. These findings can be valuable for future mitochondria-targeted therapy for cancer and other mitochondrial-related disorders. We have talked to postdoctoral researcher and the study's first author Mara Mennuni about their findings.
CANCER
Newswise

Exploring New Cancer Therapies that use a Patient’s Immune System to Fight Tumors

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December 9, 2021 – Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that are based on the administration of cancer-fighting immune cells to patients. This type of treatment is known as adoptive cell therapy. Healthy volunteers with no history of cancer are being sought to contribute blood cells that may be used in the development of cancer clinical trials.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
EurekAlert

FDA approves “glowing tumor” imaging drug to better identify ovarian cancer cells using approach pioneered by surgeons at the University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved an imaging drug known as Cytalux (pafolacianine), which is attracted to ovarian cancer tissue and illuminates it when exposed to fluorescent light, allowing surgeons to more easily find and more precisely remove the cancer. Physicians at the Center for Precision Surgery in the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania led one of the largest clinical trial sites in the country for the drug, in a partnership with the Indiana-based On Target Laboratories. The approach brings fresh hope to patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer, about half of whom experience a recurrence of their disease after initial treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Scientist

Cancer Cell Nanotubes Hijack Mitochondria from Immune Sentinels

Cancer cells send out nanotubes to suck mitochondria from immune cells, finds a November 18 study in Nature Nanotechnology. The pilfered organelles allow the cancer cells to replenish their power while weakening T cells—a finding that could lead to new avenues for assailing tumors. “It’s surprising that the transfer of...
CANCER

