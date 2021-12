In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, each new character was introduced via a shot of their own comic book, with a short explanation of their film origin story (usually virtually identical to their origin from the comics). The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is apparently going to take that one step further. Miles Morales's world was the only one we saw much of in the original film, but it sounds like the characters in Across the Spider-Verse are likely get a lot more time in their element -- and the same attention to detail will be given to each of those worlds.

