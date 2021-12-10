ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Interagency Students at Art Walk

seattleschools.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteragency Students had a show at CORE Art Gallery during...

interagency.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
Branding Iron Online

Students showcase creativity in residence hall art show

Students living in UW’s residence halls had the opportunity to show their creative sides in an art show that took place Sunday in the basement of the Washakie Dining Center which highlighted many of their creative works. Some of the art on display included painting, photography, jewelry, and crochet. For...
LARAMIE, WY
WLUC

DeVos Art Museum featuring student’s artwork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating students from NMU’s School of Art and Design are sharing their work at the DeVos Art Museum. The exhibition will continue throughout the rest of the week, ending this Friday at 5:00 p.m. 18 different students with varying styles of artwork are featured; this...
MARQUETTE, MI
crusadernews.com

Art show displays student work

The fall semester art show is in full swing in the Shank Humanities Building, displaying multiple works of art from Dustin Farmer’s art classes and Sue Sprenkle’s Photography 1. The works range from colorful watercolor fish paintings to golden sunflower photos to black and white pencil drawings. Students can vote...
VISUAL ART
Guard Online

BAAC & Lyon College Art Students to Host Art Walk on Main Street

The Batesville Area Arts Council in collaboration with Lyon College art students will be facilitating an Art Walk on Main Street, Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. The event is a self-guided viewing of artwork in Downtown Batesville, and is free and open to the public for all ages. Lyon...
BATESVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Core Art Gallery
tmcc.edu

Students Show Art in the Community

Chris Thigpen remembers his father telling him “he had beautiful hands”--hands, in other words, that were capable of creating meaningful art. As an immigrant from the Philippines, however, Thigpen didn’t pursue art as a profession at first. Yet, when studying medicine was less than satisfying, he returned to his lifelong passion. ”Even when I was in the military, I was doing art installations, group shows, and trying to further my education,” he said. A professional photographer, Thigpen will graduate with his Associate of Arts degree from TMCC this semester and hopes to pursue a BFA at UNR in the future.
RENO, NV
hillsdalecollegian.com

Students feature paintings, photos, and sculptures in art show

Hillsdale art students put together an art gallery this week — including paintings, master copies, photos, sculptures, and graphic designs. “I think that the gallery is a great reflection of the kind of liberal arts culture that we have created at Hillsdale,” sophomore Anna Bassols said. Bassols described how unique it is...
HILLSDALE, MI
Mountain Mail

Library show features SHS students’ art

Salida Regional Library will feature the work of Salida High School art students during December. The pieces were created by students in Foundations Art I, Foundation Arts II, Advanced Art and the Advanced Placement Art and Design class. Artworks range from students’ weekly sketchbook assignments to in-class projects to the...
SALIDA, CO
Nogales International

Gallery: Patagonia Art Walk

The 19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk brought together a variety of artisans on the two days following Thanksgiving, who displayed and sold their creations at locations around town. Photos by Jonathan Clark.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Coeur d'Alene Press

Student art show closes Friday

North Idaho College’s Aspiring Art Show is a chance for students to get their name known. “It was an amazing opportunity to have gallery owners look at my work,” said NIC student Zoe Potter. “It was a very cool experience to be a part of my first art show.”
VISUAL ART
WYTV.com

Holiday mural painted by art students in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven down West Liberty Street in Hubbard lately, you’ve probably seen this year’s Christmas mural. If you’ve been by Hubbard’s municipal building lately, you might have noticed Calvin and Hobbes playing in the snow. The large mural is courtesy of twins Pheobe and Chloe...
HUBBARD, OH
discoverourcoast.com

December Gearhart Art Walk

The Gearhart Art Walk will take place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at select businesses. The gallery is stocked and decorated with holiday items. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 5 p.m. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way. Representing more than 20 local consignment artists. Trail’s End Art...
VISUAL ART
wrangellsentinel.com

Evergreen art walk brings sense of normalcy to students, families

The sounds of laughter and excited conversation filled the halls, while brightly colored pieces of art adorned the walls on Dec. 1. Evergreen Elementary held its first art walk, allowing students to showcase their creative works throughout the school, a months-long effort that came about as a result of helping children express themselves.
VISUAL ART
Fredericksburg Standard

FRIDAY ART WALK

Cynthia Lively gets lost in all the artwork surrounding her at Gallery 330. Dressed in her festive gear, she hit the First Friday Art Walk before the parade began. – Standard-Radio Post/Madalyn Watson. Chuck Maudlin, left, Barbara Maudlin and John Bennet discuss the art work surrounding them at Gallery...
VISUAL ART
webster.edu

Media Showcase Features Student Art & Media Projects

The annual Webster Media Showcase once again welcomed a packed audience in the campus Commons Room, featuring the work of Webster Media & Photography students as well as works by guest students at renowned international Swiss high schools. Each year, students present their projects at the Showcase (from creative process...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
oakpark.com

Maywood Fine Arts guides students with support and joy

Stepping inside the studios of Maywood Fine Arts, visitors are immediately struck by the positive energy. Whether observing classes in dance, tumbling, karate, music, drama or visual arts — visitors see young people and teachers working hard while having fun. It’s that balance between high-quality arts instruction and fun that has drawn students to MFA for over twenty-five years.
THEATER & DANCE
seattleschools.org

Student Activities

We at Hawthorne feel that instruction, experience and participation in the arts, physical education and technology is a vital part of a student’s education. Therefore, a wide range of activities are provided, including the following:. Visual Arts. All Hawthorne students receive weekly instruction in the visual arts throughout the school...
EDUCATION
WDIO-TV

Student art on display at Lake Superior College

Looking for some beautiful local art? Look no further than Lake Superior College. Students have their artwork on display this week. From ceramics to painting and other design, there are dozens of pieces to see. Some of them are even for sale. Grent Canete, who took ceramics, said, "The last...
VISUAL ART
WBUR

Art students give old jewelry a major makeover

A special program to repurpose old jewelry brought together students and faculty from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, North Bennet Street School, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University this fall semester. Called Radical Jewelry Makeover, the collaborative program brings awareness to using...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy