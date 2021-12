(St. Francois County) The St. Francois County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity is currently working on houses number 29 and 30. In addition, they have two more homes they hope to start working on in 2022. Executive Director Linda Dickerson-Bell says they’d like to do more, but they are facing a big shortage in terms of volunteers. We asked her about the type of help they need.

