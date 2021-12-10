Zedge's Earnings: A Preview

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $1 billion buyback and reinstated a dividend of $0.125 per share. President and CEO Toby Rice stated, “Since joining EQT in July 2019, our team has eliminated approximately $500 million of recurring annual costs from the business, repaired the balance sheet, and repositioned EQT as a highly-efficient, technology-driven operator and the leading producer of natural gas in North America. We have entered the next phase of the sustainable shale era – one that values free cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, emissions reduction and returning capital to shareholders."

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO