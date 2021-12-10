ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson school threat: Police say threat was “non-credible”

By Carrie Winchel
 4 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson police and school authorities have deemed threats made Friday morning by a student to be “non-credible” and are coordinating with Taney County Juvenile Office regarding the student’s conduct.

A news release from the police today states that the Branson Police Department responded about 7 a.m. to a 911 call regarding a threat at Branson High School.

The release states that “the on-duty School Resource Officer, along with additional Branson Police Officers who responded, quickly identified and found a student who was making the threats. Both officers and school staff determined the threat to be non-credible.”

No students or staff were in danger, the release states, and the threat was specific to the Branson High School.

