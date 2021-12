The Ulster County Legislature will vote to sell 28 parcels of tech city to a Connecticut- based real estate investment firm on December 21. The taxpayers need to know what the full market value of this property is. I believe selling it for 5 million over 5 years is a bad deal for taxpayers. Five parcels by the railroad tracks were sold in August for 13 million. Take a drive around the property. It’s really a beautiful park-like place.

