Let’s Stuff the Stockings, Claremore!

NEARLY 2,000 BOOKS were bundled up and distributed to local kiddos, thanks to the young-professional supporters of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. Forty guests donned their tackiest sweaters to a festive event at the Children’s Museum, where they stuffed backpacks with books, school supplies and sensory toys, all of which were purchased using the funds from the organization’s Storybook Gala. The next day, they distributed the backpacks at San Francisco Nativity Academy of Houston and Small Steps Nurturing Center, where they found dozens of kids eager to continue their learning through reading, writing and critical thinking.
