Keystone Heights man hit and killed on SR-26

Alachua, Fla. — UPDATE | 5:00 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for the driver of a 2007 to 2012 Dodge Caliber sedan.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 37-year-old man was hit and killed in Alachua County Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking west on SR-26 around 7:00 a.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver did not stop and the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred between Orange Heights (Alachua) and Melrose (Putnam). Troopers say the victim was from Keystone Heights.

FHP is now looking for the driver. Officials say the car would likely be missing a passenger-side mirror, possibly black in color, and would have significant damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at (800) 387-1290, or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County at (352) 372-7867.

