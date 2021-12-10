ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man hit and killed on SR-26

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqZh9_0dJXzzOI00
Logo (Florida Highway Patrol)

Alachua, Fla. — UPDATE | 5:00 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for the driver of a 2007 to 2012 Dodge Caliber sedan.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 37-year-old man was hit and killed in Alachua County Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking west on SR-26 around 7:00 a.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver did not stop and the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred between Orange Heights (Alachua) and Melrose (Putnam). Troopers say the victim was from Keystone Heights.

FHP is now looking for the driver. Officials say the car would likely be missing a passenger-side mirror, possibly black in color, and would have significant damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at (800) 387-1290, or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County at (352) 372-7867.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Clay County house catches fire, second home in our area today

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire tore through a home in Middleburg. Firefighters responded to the home on King Rail Lane shortly before noon Tuesday. It is not clear at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire but in a Tweet, Clay County Fire Rescue wrote a dog was inside and needed to be revived with oxygen. The dog is reportedly recovering at a nearby animal clinic.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Police: Son strangled mom, left body in garbage bag

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man whom they say killed his mother, then wrapped her body in a bag, before putting it outside. Allegheny County Police arrested Jonathan Nulty while conducting a missing person search at the victim’s home, the agency posted on their Facebook page. The victim, Helene Nulty, was reported missing on Dec. 9 by her father.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, FL
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Keystone Heights, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone Heights, FL
City
Keystone, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Helicopter crashes on Louisiana highway

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Drivers on a Louisiana interstate had to contend with a helicopter crash Tuesday, closing down part of the highway. WDSU reported the helicopter crashed in St. John The Baptist Parish on Interstate 10. The crash happened just before 1 p.m., WVUE reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Action News Jax

Police officers deliver dumped FedEx packages

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police officers in North Carolina have gone the extra mile to make sure packages complete their last mile. Police in Greenville stepped in and did the job of the FedEx driver who allegedly dumped more than 70 packages in a parking lot and woods near an apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
Action News Jax

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
78K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy