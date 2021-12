We have a litter of three sweet babies who are available for adoption. Skye, Asher, and Twilight are approximately five months old and bundles of energy. They look soo much alike that it’s difficult to tell them apart at times. The litter of four was about six weeks old when rescued from a feral colony behind TJ Maxx in north Lakeland.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO