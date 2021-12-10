ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial continues for the shooting death of Daunte Wright

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

ABC NEWS– The trial of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter continues in...

www.abccolumbia.com

abccolumbia.com

Suspect in Longcreek Dr. deadly shooting arrested

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — A man has been arrested for a murder that took place along Longcreek Drive. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 25 year old Juwaan Johnson has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting. According to authorities, on October 21, 2021 around 10pm deputies...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charges continue to mount for Alex Murdaugh

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The hits keep coming for former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Thursday evening the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced 21 additional charges against Murdaugh including nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman dead after a shooting at a Richland County bar

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Felicity Bar and Grill on Fairfield Road. Investigators say when deputies arrived on scene they found a woman out front suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
State
Minnesota State
abccolumbia.com

Suspect wanted in shooting at Publix

Chapin, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Chapin are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a local grocery store. Investigators say on Thursday night they responded to Publix on Chapin Rd to a report of a shooting. Police say through the course of the investigation they determined Kamron Richard-David...
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man accused of slitting his daughter’s throat

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Police in Sumter say a man is wanted for slashing his 15 year old daughter’s throat. Investigators say Jeremiah Owings was arrested Sunday night following the incident and initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. He was arrested and released on bond. Police...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies bar shooting victim in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 45 year old Joyel T. Snell, of Fort Myers, Florida died after being involved in a shooting at Felicity’s Bar and Grill, 7708 Fairfield Road, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

‘I Feel For All Of Them’ Former Girlfriend of Rajaee Black Speaks About Shooting Rampage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rajaee Black’s former girlfriend does not want her identity publicly known. She remains shaken after hearing about his alleged rampage and has not been able to bring herself to watch the Facebook Live video where Black appears to confess to killing his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang. He recorded the video seconds before he gunned down his ex-wife Wendy Black at her home in Columbia on Saturday, according to police, all while his young children waited in an SUV outside. “He did have access to weapons,” the former girlfriend said. “I definitely feel for the children. I feel for all of them—Wendy...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6 in SC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina before killing himself in April. The family of Phillip Adams agreed to have their...
ROCK HILL, SC
CBS Chicago

Bond Denied For Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged With Murdering Galewood Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond has been denied for an off-duty Chicago police officer accused of killing his child’s mother. Pierre Tyler, 29, was arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a Galewood apartment. Andris Wofford died after she was shot in the chin earlier this week. Police say Tyler and Wofford had a 9-month-old child together. Prosecutors allege Tyler shot her because she planned to leave him. There are previous domestic violence complaints against Tyler. He has been fired by the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Dead, 24 Injured In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 24 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Victims range in age from as young as 16 to as old as 64. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was inside a vehicle around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Loomis in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone started firing from another vehicle. The teen was struck in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized. In another incident, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday a 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY

