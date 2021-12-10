Barbourville Independent Schools not having in-person classes next week due to rising COVID cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
(CNN) — For the first time in the New York Police Department's 176-year history, a woman will become police commissioner of the nation's largest police force -- leading an agency tasked with combating police misconduct and the recent rise in violent crime, while raising the stakes for departments around the country.
President Biden on Wednesday said the federal government will "do whatever it takes" to rebuild Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped across it and other states this weekend. “I intend to do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild because you will recover and you will rebuild,” Biden said in Dawson Springs after surveying damage and speaking with local leaders and those on the ground.
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2022 annual defense bill, which authorizes programs and spending guidelines for the Pentagon and other national security programs. It now goes to President Biden's desk for signature. The House approved the must-pass bill last week after an earlier version stalled in the Senate over...
(CNN) — There's a tendency to lump the vote by the House on Tuesday night to recommend criminal contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the same pile as a previous House vote to do the same to former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon.
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
