The Game Awards is about to commence once again. This year’s lineup of games includes a wide variety of different genres, titles, and hopefully, a ton of new announcements. Video Game Awards host Geoff Keighley recently made a few statements about what we can expect from the show. According to Keighley, we can expect to see 40-50 games in some way, shape or form at the awards. This includes nominated games and video game announcements. Most of these will probably appear as nominations or already announced titles, but Keighley did mention the number of new announcements will likely be in the double digits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO