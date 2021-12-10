Beatrice Deer, “SHIFTING”

Beatrice Deer’s sixth studio album, SHIFTING, features lyrics written in three tongues: Inuktitut, the indigenous language of her childhood growing up in a northern village in Nunavik called Quaqtaq; French, most commonly spoken by Québécois farther south; as well as English. “Whatever music I’m writing, whatever language I feel coming forth,”...
Unsubtle Magic, the new project from El Paso journalist and musician René Kladzyk, aka Ziemba, is an elegiac Christmas album about her father’s death in 2020. Kladzyk centers herself here, in the vacuum of holiday season grief, using piano ballads and dream-pop vocals to navigate through transmissions of what emotions endure after a tempest of loss.
Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself.
“I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.”
He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to "SDAB" featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking's depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
A frail Phil Collins took to the stage with his band Genesis as part of their The Last Domino? Tour at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday night. The singer, 70 - who is touring with fellow bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, both 71 - was joined by his 20-year-old son Nic on drums.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
Among the various members of The Beatles, it was drummer Ringo Starr who started and completed his family during the height of the band’s legendary career. He was a father of three children by the time The Beatles split in 1970. Ringo shares all of his kids with his late...
As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
Christopher Knight always brings girls home to meet his mom. The Brady Bunch star said getting Florence Henderson‘s approval before his wedding in 2016 meant a lot to him. His TV mom was as important in his life as his real mom. Christopher Knight hasn’t always been lucky in...
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's newborn babies are ready for their close-up. While lying in bed, 6-week-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James and their dads posed for an adorable family selfie posted to Instagram on Monday. "Violet Betty giving the judging looks and Alexander James just trying to get...
John Lennon‘s older son Julian has revealed he had an emotional reaction when he got to watch a preview of the upcoming Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back in Los Angeles this past week. In a recent message on his Instagram that accompanied a new photo of him with his...
There are big hits, the one's that go Top 10 on the national charts. Then there are huge hits, those that go to the top, #1. Of course there are legendary classics, those songs that stay around and sound great year after year after year. And then there are what...
The time has finally arrived for Shania Twain, who has been counting down the days to her residency in Las Vegas. The award-winning singer worked her magic on the crowds on the first day of the show, and her stage outfit was everything. Taking to Instagram after the opening night,...
Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
