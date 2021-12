A former postal employee has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after officials say she stole nearly $650,000 in checks while working at an Iowa post office. Amy Jurisic, formerly of Dubuque, was recently sentenced in the Northern District of Iowa after pleading guilty to mail theft in June, according to a news release. Authorities say the 38-year-old, now of Carterville, Georgia, stole the mail while working as a postal clerk at the Dubuque Post Office.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO