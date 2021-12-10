ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

There is still time to protect against flu

ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Flu activity is starting up: What to know to protect yourself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Influenza let us largely off the hook last year, which has health officials on alert for what might lie ahead this season. “We have had a couple times where we’ve had a very light flu season, then after a light season, we have a very difficult flu season, so I think that’s making a lot of us leery right now,” said Dr. Korri Phillips, medical director for Cotton O’Neil Express Care in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
Tulsa World

It’s Not Too Late to Vaccinate Against the Flu Before the Holidays

The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu shot.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Vaccination#Flu Vaccine
WGAL

UPMC doctors: COVID-19 vaccine still best option for protection against any variant

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has doctors across the world, including in Pennsylvania, scrambling to learn more about it. Doctors with UPMC said Thursday that the trend with COVID-19 cases is as high as it's been since last winter primarily because of the delta variant, but they're trying to figure out more about how effective the vaccines are against the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nyp.org

How to Protect Yourself From the Flu

As U.S. health officials continue to monitor the rise of COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, they are also reminding the public to be vigilant about another contagious virus — the flu. From September 2020 through May 2021, the CDC reported an “unusually low” amount of flu activity, with only 1,675 cases reported in the U.S. over that time period. This year, however, there have already been several flu outbreaks on college campuses and the number of flu cases is increasing weekly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Evening Star

Flu still minimal, but slightly up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity is still rated “minimal,” the state’s lowest rating, this week, but once again rates of the illness being picked up at monitoring sites has ticked up. With December arriving today, a rise in flu activity may be on the horizon as the virus typically begins to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
KOCO

Oklahoma doctors warn against flu season threat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma doctors are warning against the threat of flu season in the coming months. As COVID-19 cases spike in Oklahoma, doctors warn against the threat of flu season against public health. An ongoing effort is occurring to protect Oklahomans from the disease that peaks in December and January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thesunpapers.com

Protect yourself and others this holiday season with a free flu shot

The Gloucester County Department of Health is offering free flu clinics through the end of the year for all Gloucester County residents. “Receiving a flu shot is the best way to keep you and others safe from contracting the flu,” Director Robert M. Damminger said. “Getting together to celebrate the holidays is an important part of the holidays, you don’t want to get the flu to keep you from family and friends over the holiday!”
HEALTH
ccenterdispatch.com

Make this holiday season stress-free with 5 time-saving tips

(BPT) - Sending holiday cards, shopping for gifts, planning the perfect family dinner — 'tis the season to spread good cheer. However, not all aspects of the holidays are merry and bright — getting everything done can be downright stressful. The good news is, it doesn't need to be.
WRDW-TV

Local experts share best defenses against the flu this winter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in the thick of flu season, and Georgia has one of the highest influenza rates in the nation right now. With flu and COVID both going around, we know the symptoms can look a lot alike. We sat down with local doctors about your...
AUGUSTA, GA
cwbradio.com

Still Uncertainty About Wisconsin's Flu Season

(Bob Hague, WRN) There’s still some uncertainty about what this flu season may bring in Wisconsin. But Dr. Ryan Westergaard with the state Department of Health Services says the high number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is concerning. “In a typical flu season, if we have many flu cases that’s going to translate to many people in the hospitals, and we really can’t afford that. So the two things that we can do is everybody get their influenza vaccine, then use the prevention strategies that we know prevent COVID and other respiratory viruses.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WIBW

As flu season fires up around the country, be sure you're protected

With the season of giving here, you may consider gifting a furry friend for your loved one. Rossville had three teams bring home trophies for their community. Rossville had three teams bring home trophies for their community. Kansas Board of Regents appoints Dr. Richard Linton as 15th president at Kansas...
ROSSVILLE, KS
newsdakota.com

High Dose Flu Vaccine Still Available

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (CVHD) – Central Valley Health District (CVHD) still has high-dose flu vaccine available for those 65 and older. “It’s not too late for a flu vaccine,” explained Robin Iszler, Unit Administrator. “Influenza season runs from October to April each year, and typically North Dakota sees a rise in influenza cases in March and April. Having the flu shot provides you with the best protection from seasonal influenza.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy