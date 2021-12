Anyone looking to get away for a weekend or some more time may want to take a look at this! Just a hop, skip, and a short drive away from Tri-Cities. A beautiful two-bedroom wonderland awaits you in beautiful Port Angeles. It's a tree-house on the water that can sleep 6. It's a terrific place to unwind and enjoy nature. And, it's affordable averaging $463 a night. Make a reservation here.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO