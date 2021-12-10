A House on the Bayou Director Alex McAuley Deconstructed This Horror Movie Trope

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO