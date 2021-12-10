ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A House on the Bayou Director Alex McAuley Deconstructed This Horror Movie Trope

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA House on the Bayou writer-director Alex McAuley is a big fan of classic horror movies. But that doesn’t mean that he loves every horror movie trope. The Blumhouse and Paramount Pictures horror film stars Paul Schneider (Parks and Rec) and Angela Sarafyan (Westworld) as John and Jessica Chambers, a married...

www.moviemaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Apocalypto at 15: tales from the cinematographer who brought the chase to life

In early December 2006, Mel Gibson’s rip-roaring Mayan action movie Apocalypto first plunged cinemagoers into the shoes (or should that be sore feet) of tribesman Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood). To commemorate its 15th birthday, The Digital Fix got together over Zoom with award-winning director of photography Dean Semler who was there on the frontline for eight months in the Mexican rainforest.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Martha De Laurentiis, Producer on ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon,’ Dies at 67

Martha De Laurentiis, a producer whose credits include the film adaptations of Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon and Hannibal as well as NBC’s adaptation of the latter, died Sunday at her home after a battle with brain cancer. She was 67. De Laurentiis was the wife of late producer Dino De Laurentiis, with whom she had two daughters, Carolyna De Laurentiis and Dina De Laurentiis. Dina released a statement Sunday after her mother’s death. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul — my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ — and a fierce protector,” she said. “A treasured wife,...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Scariest Movie of the Year Isn’t a Horror Movie

The Humans features no ghosts, monsters, or poltergeists. It’s not set inside a haunted house, an abandoned building, or a tract of shadowy woods. And yet, it might be the scariest movie of the year. Based on Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play, and adapted and directed by Karam himself, The Humans...
MOVIES
Variety

Anne Rice, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Writer, Dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021 Born...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Zimbio

Then & Now: Horror Movie Kids

Then: Chase freaked everyone out as an 11-year-old in the American version of The Ring. She plays Samara, the long-haired girl with scary powers who's pushed in a well and forgotten...until the videotape surfaces. Now: Chase hasn't acted since 2015. She's had some trouble with the law instead. The former...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gillian Anderson joins Edgar Allen Poe Netflix horror movie

Scott Cooper’s Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has added more high-profile stars to an already considerably stacked cast. The film stars Christian Bale as a detective investigating a series of murders and Harry Melling as a fictional version of Edgar Allan Poe. It has also now added Gillian Anderson, who can currently be seen in Hulu’s The Great, as the mother of Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Kristen Stewart's Spencer Plays Like A Horror Movie

When you see the poster and other promotional materials for Pablo Larraín's Spencer, it's easy to assume that it's another prestigious drama in the vein of other royal affairs. While that's certainly not false, as this awards contender goes on, the Princess Diana would-be biopic becomes more complex and compelling, resulting in an unexpected horror movie about the late celebrity. Here are the ways in which Kristen Stewart's new film proves itself to be more than it seems.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Jacob Lofland
Person
Angela Sarafyan
Variety

David Arquette, Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

David Arquette (“Scream,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) and Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “The Big Leap”) are joining Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the film “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The charming and comical story of redemption, adapted by author Gabrielle Zevin from her own New York Times best-selling novel, begins shooting this month in the U.S. in Cape Cod. Hans Canosa is directing from Zevin’s novel, which has sold over five million copies and been translated into 38 languages. BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice...
MOVIES
PopMatters

Horror Is a Trojan Horse in Welsh Director Lee Haven Jones’ ‘The Feast’

In the Welsh language horror film, The Feast (2021), Cadi (Annes Elwy), a young woman serves privileged guests at a dinner party, hosted by Member of Parliament Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones) and his wife Glenda (Nia Roberts). Unbeknownst to the guests, the remote house in rural Wales will be the place they’ll eat their last meal.
MOVIES
First Showing

A Foo Fighters Rock Band Horror Movie - 'Studio 666' Teaser Trailer

An early teaser trailer promo has debuted for a horror comedy rock band film titled Studio 666, made by filmmaker BJ McDonnell. The band Foo Fighters made their first feature film during the pandemic - about moving into a studio to record their album but encountering some death and haunting. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their new 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Dave Grohl is credited for the story, and it was shot at Grohl's own Studio 606. Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, & Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. Uh this looks like it's going to be amazing? So far, so good. Wait - is that the Necronomicon book!? It's back.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#Bayou#Horror Film#House#Blumhouse#Paramount Pictures#Moviemaker#Chambers#Covid
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: House of Gucci - Review

House of Gucci is the second Ridley Scott movie this year – on the heels of the underwhelming but ambitious The Last Duel, he delivers a tale of the ultimately doomed Gucci family, one of the wealthiest a name synonymous with power and style. But with all that wealth, reputation and royalty – it feels like a curse, too – as its characters involved are about to find out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
keengamer.com

5 Biggest Horror Movies Releasing December 2021

At first glance, it doesn’t seem like any big horror movies are releasing in December 2021. Delve a little deeper into the holly, jolly Christmas period, however, and there’s a multitude of captivating horror tales to be told this holiday season. Whether you have a Shudder subscription, plan to go...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Krampus Director Confirms Iconic Horror Homes Appear as Easter Eggs

Filmmaker Michael Dougherty is a passionate horror fan, which is evident not only in the movies he delivers, but also in the ways he pays tribute to the genre with Easter eggs and references to other corners of the horror world. In a new featurette for his holiday-themed horror movie Krampus, for example, the director points out that, while most of the film unfolds in one home, sequences that required him to craft an entire neighborhood allowed him the opportunity to digitally recreate iconic homes from other horror films, such as the Michael Myers home from the Halloween franchise. Learn more about those Easter eggs below and grab "The Naughty Cut" of Krampus on December 7th.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy