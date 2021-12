You might not know this fun fact as yours truly is no stranger to the tri-state region. Before I settled in the town of Great Barrington, my primary residence was south of the border in Litchfield county as I resided in the village of Lakeville from 1993 to 1996 before moving out to eastern Connecticut. That's because I spent about three years as a country and western radio personality at a daytime AM radio station in Sharon (no, my attire did not consist of a ten gallon hat and cowboy boots) as the format was similar to our sister station, WNAW in North Adams. I could say it was a fun experience as the audience was loyal and true to this format and we were personality driven over the airwaves.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO