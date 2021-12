UPDATE: Ducks Covered In Fuel Remain In Critical Condition In Douglas County (CBS4) – Crews in the southern part of the Denver metro area tasked with cleaning up after a highway fuel spill on Friday found two ducks in a nearby stream that were covered with diesel. A tanker truck had rolled over in snowy morning conditions on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive and the fuel it was carrying spilled out. The fuel leak continued for an extended period before it could be stopped. The ducks had to be washed off with soap and water. Firefighters were assisted by...

