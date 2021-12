The Fresh Market has ground chuck on sale for only $2.99/lb on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at participating Triangle area locations!. It is available while supplies last. Make sure you check the price for your specific store. I heard from some readers in Fayetteville last week that their e-mail showed the ground chuck price as $3.99/lb. For my store in Cary, NC, it is $2.99/lb, according to my e-mail.

