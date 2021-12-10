ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens charged in attempted carjacking in Lenexa

By Brian Dulle, Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. — – Two 18-year-old men have been charged in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking in Lenexa that occurred late Thursday night.

The suspects, identified as Donnellya D. Amrine and Malachi K. Walton, were booked into the Johnson County jail.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a hotel just east of Interstate 35 near Lenexa Drive and Rosehill Road around 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

When officers arrived to investigate they found a man in the parking lot who told officers he had been sitting in his car in the hotel parking lot when two men approached and attempted to force him out of his car. During the course of the alleged crime, the victim said one of the suspects fired a gun at him multiple times. Police said the victim was not injured and was able to drive away.

Police arrested two people several minutes after talking to the victim.

Amrine has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and criminal discharge of a firearm into a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Walton has been charged with defacing identification marks of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and criminal carrying of a concealed firearm. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

