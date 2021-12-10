ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Not just Andy Griffith: These famous Hollywood actors are from NC

By Stacker.com
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Znq_0dJXthFW00

GREENVILLE, N.C. ( Stacker.com ) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Kinston’s Jaime Pressly leads group of famous actresses from NC; three others may surprise you

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in North Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqAIj_0dJXthFW00

1 / 40OMDb

Michael C. Hall

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (2/1/1971)
– Known for:
— Dexter Morgan in “Dexter” (2006-2013)
— Ken Castle in “Gamer” (2009)
— David Fisher in “Six Feet Under” (2001-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4pzS_0dJXthFW00

2 / 40OMDb

Brian Tyree Henry

– Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (3/31/1982)
– Known for:
— Jefferson Davis in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)
— Daniel Carty in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)
— Jamal Manning in “Widows” (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11V54R_0dJXthFW00

3 / 40Phillip Faraone // Getty Images

Zach Galifianakis

– Born: Wilkesboro, North Carolina (10/1/1969)
– Known for:
— Alan in “The Hangover” (2009)
— Jake in “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (2014)
— Ethan Tremblay in “Due Date” (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vPgq_0dJXthFW00

4 / 40OMDb

Aldis Hodge

– Born: Onslow County, North Carolina (9/20/1986)
– Known for:
— Levi Jackson in “Hidden Figures” (2016)
— Jim Brown in “One Night in Miami…” (2020)
— Raymond in “Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQB8Y_0dJXthFW00

5 / 40OMDb

Nick Searcy

– Born: Cullowhee, North Carolina (3/7/1959)
– Known for:
— General Hoyt in “The Shape of Water” (2017)
— Father Montgomery in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)
— Art Mullen in “Justified” (2010-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2dQT_0dJXthFW00

6 / 40OMDb

J.B. Smoove

– Born: Plymouth, North Carolina (12/16/1965)
– Known for:
— Mr. Dell in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)
— Cabbie in “Date Night” (2010)
— Flats in “Hall Pass” (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVXKN_0dJXthFW00

7 / 40OMDb

Jim Rash

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (7/15/1971)
– Known for:
— Lewis in “The Way Way Back” (2013)
— Dean Pelton in “Community” (2009-2015)
— Writer in “The Descendants” (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbvHc_0dJXthFW00

8 / 40OMDb

Paul Schneider

– Born: Asheville, North Carolina (3/16/1976)
– Known for:
— Gus in “Lars and the Real Girl” (2007)
— Paul in “All the Real Girls” (2003)
— Mr. Brown in “Bright Star” (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017GzD_0dJXthFW00

9 / 40IMDB

Andy Griffith

– Born: Mount Airy, North Carolina (6/1/1926)
– Died: 7/3/2012
– Known for:
— Andy Taylor in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-1968)
— Larry ‘Lonesome’ Rhodes in “A Face in the Crowd” (1957)
— Old Joe in “Waitress” (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c9AE_0dJXthFW00

10 / 40OMDb

Matthew Settle

– Born: Hickory, North Carolina (9/17/1969)
– Known for:
— Jacob Wheeler in “Into the West” (2005)
— Will Benson in “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998)
— Larson in “U-571” (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjUBK_0dJXthFW00

11 / 40OMDb

Robert Duncan McNeill

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (11/9/1964)
– Known for:
— Kevin Corrigan in “Masters of the Universe” (1987)
— Lt. Tom Paris in “Star Trek: Voyager” (1995-2001)
— Producer in “The Battery” (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUNgB_0dJXthFW00

12 / 40OMDb

Christoph Sanders

– Born: Hendersonville, North Carolina (4/21/1988)
– Known for:
— Kyle Anderson in “Last Man Standing” (2011-2021)
— Hoyt in “Faith Based” (2020)
— Wooden’s Boy in “Hounddog” (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOddd_0dJXthFW00

13 / 40OMDb

Murray Hamilton

– Born: Washington, North Carolina (3/24/1923)
– Died: 9/1/1986
– Known for:
— Vaughn in “Jaws” (1975)
— Mr. Robinson in “The Graduate” (1967)
— Alphonse Paquette in “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6IFv_0dJXthFW00

14 / 40OMDb

John Newton

– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (12/29/1965)
– Known for:
— Antonio ‘Tintín’ Vizintín in “Alive” (1993)
— Sgt. Cody Cullen in “The Christmas Card” (2006)
— Ryan McBride in “Melrose Place” (1998-1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfIPn_0dJXthFW00

15 / 40OMDb

Geno Segers

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (11/28/1976)
– Known for:
— Dwayne in “Perfect Harmony” (2019-2020)
— Danny Trudeau in “Yellowstone” (2018)
— Chayton Littlestone in “Banshee” (2014-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFKWd_0dJXthFW00

16 / 40OMDb

Lee Norris

– Born: Greenville, North Carolina (9/25/1981)
– Known for:
— Young Mike Mageau in “Zodiac” (2007)
— Officer in “Gone Girl” (2014)
— Marvin ‘Mouth’ McFadden in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ni34B_0dJXthFW00

17 / 40OMDb

Drew Starkey

– Born: Hickory, North Carolina (11/4/1993)
– Known for:
— Garrett in “Love, Simon” (2018)
— Cop 115 in “The Hate U Give” (2018)
— Rafe in “Outer Banks” (2020-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PAyC_0dJXthFW00

18 / 40OMDb

Edwin Hodge

– Born: Onslow County, North Carolina (1/26/1985)
– Known for:
— Dorian in “The Tomorrow War” (2021)
— Basketball Teen #1 in “Big Momma’s House” (2000)
— Bloody Stranger in “The Purge” (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZndXs_0dJXthFW00

19 / 40OMDb

Brandon W. Jones

– Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (5/7/1988)
– Known for:
— Andrew Campbell in “Pretty Little Liars” (2013-2015)
— Charlie Russell in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2011-2012)
— Liam in “Lie to Me” (2010-2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW004_0dJXthFW00

20 / 40OMDb

Lachlan Watson

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (4/12/2001)
– Known for:
— Theo Putnam in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2018-2020)
— Sasha in “Electric Easy” (2021)
— Make-Up Department in “Passing” (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAA4m_0dJXthFW00

21 / 40OMDb

Sean Bridgers

– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (3/3/1968)
– Known for:
— Old Nick in “Room” (2015)
— Chris Cleek in “The Woman” (2011)
— Will Sumrall in “Free State of Jones” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ph0O_0dJXthFW00

22 / 40OMDb

Burgess Jenkins

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (10/24/1973)
– Known for:
— Ray Budds in “Remember the Titans” (2000)
— Dr. Todd Lowry in “Chicago Med” (2021)
— Beau in “Uncle Frank” (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1312zy_0dJXthFW00

23 / 40OMDb

Tequan Richmond

– Born: Burlington, North Carolina (10/30/1992)
– Known for:
— Bryson Broyer in “Boomerang” (2019-2020)
— Drew in “Everybody Hates Chris” (2005-2009)
— T.J. Ashford in “General Hospital” (2012-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273hDC_0dJXthFW00

24 / 40OMDb

Brian Huskey

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (9/8/1968)
– Known for:
— Leon West in “Veep” (2012-2019)
— Victor Schmemmerhorn-Fish V in “Another Period” (2013-2018)
— Regular Sized Rudy in “Bob’s Burgers” (2013-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubPTP_0dJXthFW00

25 / 40OMDb

Isaac Powell

– Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (12/30/1994)
– Known for:
— Actor in “Cat Person”
— Rhys in “Dear Evan Hansen” (2021)
— Troy Lord in “American Horror Story” (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sovnc_0dJXthFW00

26 / 40OMDb

Christian Jules Le Blanc

– Born: Fort Bragg, North Carolina (8/25/1958)
– Known for:
— Patrolman Junior Abernathy in “In the Heat of the Night” (1988)
— Michael Baldwin in “The Young and the Restless” (1991-2021)
— Sheriff in “Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss” (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAvmt_0dJXthFW00

27 / 40OMDb

Torrey B. Lawrence

– Born: Rocky Mount, North Carolina (3/18/1974)
– Known for:
— Saloon Hardcase in “The Harder They Fall” (2021)
— Joe in “Aquarium of the Dead” (2021)
— Gabriel in “The Annunciation” (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewYAp_0dJXthFW00

28 / 40OMDb

Yusuf Gatewood

– Born: Hillsborough, North Carolina (9/12/1982)
– Known for:
— Doug in “The Interpreter” (2005)
— Howard in “Wonder Boys” (2000)
— Vincent Griffith in “The Originals” (2014-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQU44_0dJXthFW00

29 / 40OMDb

Randy Boone

– Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (1/17/1942)
– Known for:
— Randy Benton in “The Virginian” (1964-1966)
— Easy in “Terminal Island” (1973)
— Francis in “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvXMt_0dJXthFW00

30 / 40OMDb

George Grizzard

– Born: Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina (4/1/1928)
– Died: 10/2/2007
– Known for:
— John Bradley in “Flags of Our Fathers” (2006)
— Ed Thompson in “Bachelor Party” (1984)
— Senator Fred Van Ackerman in “Advise & Consent” (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUkMm_0dJXthFW00

31 / 40OMDb

James McEachin

– Born: Rennert, North Carolina (5/20/1930)
– Known for:
— Victor Milson in “2010: The Year We Make Contact” (1984)
— Al Monte in “Play Misty for Me” (1971)
— Det. Arthur Brown in “Fuzz” (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnHuE_0dJXthFW00

32 / 40OMDb

Ben Cook

– Born: Eden, North Carolina (12/11/1997)
– Known for:
— Aaron Fisher in “Paterno” (2018)
— Mouthpiece in “West Side Story” (2021)
— Adam Turner in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PL3A6_0dJXthFW00

33 / 40OMDb

Jack Hogan

– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (11/25/1929)
– Known for:
— Kirby in “Combat!” (1962-1967)
— Chief Ranger Jack Moore in “Sierra” (1974)
— Billy Riker in “Sea Hunt” (1958-1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Z0sd_0dJXthFW00

34 / 40OMDb

Gregory Walcott

– Born: Wendell, North Carolina (1/13/1928)
– Died: 3/20/2015
– Known for:
— Jeff Trent in “Plan 9 from Outer Space” (1957)
— Pope in “The Eiger Sanction” (1975)
— Potential Backer in “Ed Wood” (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lp7Sq_0dJXthFW00

35 / 40OMDb

Sidney Blackmer

– Born: Salisbury, North Carolina (7/13/1895)
– Died: 10/6/1973
– Known for:
— Roman Castevet in “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)
— Seth Lord in “High Society” (1956)
— Fernand Mondego in “The Count of Monte Cristo” (1934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8obf_0dJXthFW00

36 / 40OMDb

Eric Freeman

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (7/13/1965)
– Known for:
— Ricky Caldwell in “Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2” (1987)
— Bones in “In Living Color” (1990-1992)
— Jeff in “Murder Weapon” (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4491vS_0dJXthFW00

37 / 40OMDb

Jareb Dauplaise

– Born: North Carolina (3/18/1979)
– Known for:
— Frat Guy in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)
— Nacho Libre in “Epic Movie” (2007)
— Jareb in “Drillbit Taylor” (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgd17_0dJXthFW00

38 / 40OMDb

Michael Johnston

– Born: Rutherfordton, North Carolina (2/22/1996)
– Known for:
— Corey in “Teen Wolf” (2015-2017)
— Adam in “Supergirl” (2018)
— Neil in “Slash” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFT61_0dJXthFW00

39 / 40OMDb

Loudon Wainwright III

– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (9/5/1946)
– Known for:
— Beamen in “Big Fish” (2003)
— Grandpa Goodman in “G-Force” (2009)
— Uncle Dale in “Elizabethtown” (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y8Ab_0dJXthFW00

40 / 40OMDb

David Aaron Baker

– Born: Durham, North Carolina (8/14/1963)
– Known for:
— Millroy in “Edge of Darkness” (2010)
— Man Getting into Cab in “Two Weeks Notice” (2002)
— Dan Stein in “Kissing Jessica Stein” (2001)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Andy Griffith Grew Free Christmas Trees for Boy Scouts on a 50-Acre Farm

“He didn’t sell ‘em or anything. He gave ‘em away to the Boy Scouts.” Indeed, The Andy Griffith Show‘s titular star was an Outsider to his core. Nothing else in life brings the same joy as the great outdoors. Outsiders know it, as did avid outdoorsman Andy Griffith. And the only thing sweeter than enjoying it yourself is ensuring others get to do the same.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ inspires new film starring Alabama man

Andy Griffith was the “TV dad” for millions of viewers, but he was Dixie Griffith’s actual father. At home in real life, Dixie says the beloved actor was, “a hands-on dad. We had so much fun.” Griffith family activities included Winnebago motorhome trips and motorcycle riding. “He loved to tinker in his woodshop and he loved to garden,” Dixie recalls. She also has fond memories of her dad’s costars, including Don Knotts and Alabama native George Lindsey, and their families coming over for visits at the Griffith’s San Fernando Valley, California home. “He and Don were truly friends until the end,” she says.
ALABAMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Famous actors from South Carolina

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Jack Hogan
Person
Jefferson Davis
FOX 2

Famous actors from Missouri

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSOURI STATE
WAVY News 10

300 soldiers deploy from Norfolk for a year

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/31XOE9H. Pfizer says COVID pill appears to work against omicron, significantly reduces serious issues for high-risk adults. Hampton woman Julia Tomlin set to enter guilty plea Tuesday in her 2-year-old son's death. Star quarterback Vasko commits to Kansas after de-committing from ODU.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Instagram#Faraone
WAVY News 10

Help is on the way from Virginia to tornado-ravaged Kentucky

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3F7Vkkd. Help is on the way from Virginia to tornado-ravaged Kentucky. Happy Paw-lidays photos with your pets in Virginia Beach. Chesapeake School Board votes to remove mask, vaccine requirements for students. Pfizer says COVID pill appears to work against omicron, significantly reduces...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy