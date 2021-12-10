FORECAST: A classic late fall day today before a windy and mild Saturday

The mild weather is sticking around for your Tuesday but the chill is in the air this morning! Most of us are in the mid 30s right now. With clear skies and calm wind, frost was widespread across much of the area so give yourself an extra minute or two scraping those windshields. More sunshine is on the way today and temperatures are a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday. Highs top out in the mid 60s which is about 10 degrees above average. This has certainly been a warm start to the final month of the year. Right now, Huntsville is currently experiencing the 4th warmest December on record! We likely won't break the record for warmest December ever but this month will certainly make the top 10.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO