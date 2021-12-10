ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: A classic late fall day today before a windy and mild Saturday

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said that while Friday is a classic...

KTTS

Storms Possible Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning

It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and muggy start, dry weather around the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are much warmer starting out this morning as clouds continue to move through as well as an increase in our moisture as winds continue to turn back out of the south. Our drier weather thankfully will stick around and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, even though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Better chances of rain will begin to return as we head towards the weekend as our next front arrives.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Beautiful above average temperatures for today – before those windy conditions kick in tomorrow💨

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!! Happy Tuesday!!☀️☕️ We are expecting one more day in the 70s before that first cold front moves in this week, and those potential freezing temperatures this weekend. So make sure to go outdoors today and enjoy those warmer temperatures! (Maybe do some last minute Christmas shopping today!)🛍🛒🎄🎅🏻🎁 […]
EL PASO, TX
kotatv.com

Very Mild Today; Windy and Much Colder Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably mild weather is expected today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Strong, gusty winds are likely early today around the Black Hills, with gusty winds likely for the rest of the area Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect. Some snow...
ENVIRONMENT
kjrh.com

Breezy and Mild Today

There will be more clouds around today with breezy south winds and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will start out very mild in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We will tie a record high if we reach 77. There will be chances for showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

Tuesday forecast: Mild and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more cloud cover today compared to yesterday, it will be warmer as the low level moisture (or humidity) increases through the day. With the increase in humidity today combined with cloud cover and winds staying breezy overnight this will set-up a very warm night with lows only dropping in the mid 50s and likely increasing after midnight with many spots near 60° by sunrise.
TOPEKA, KS
newsnet5

FORECAST: Bright & mild today, wet & mild Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another cold, frosty start to the day. We're actually colder than Monday morning with more frost. We can thank the lack of wind for that! That cold air has settled on the surface and we're cold!. Today's sun is helping a TON. We're thawing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Record highs, rain, and snow are in the forecast!

High pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the wind will subside, and the sky will remain clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. WEDNESDAY…. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and...
HARTFORD, CT
wnynewsnow.com

Another Windy Day Coming Up Wednesday, Mild Air Stays In Place

JAMESTOWN – The winds will increase once again going into Wednesday with our next chance of rain coming in with near record breaking temperatures towards the end of the week. High pressure still controlling our weather pattern on this Tuesday, bringing in a good deal of sunshine for the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday Warm Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week. We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the warmest start to the month since 2015. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It will be sunny with light winds out of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: More Mild Weather

Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. Tonight will become mostly cloudy and chilly. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: More Mild Weather

Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. Tonight will become mostly cloudy and chilly. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will...
NASHVILLE, TN
92.7 WOBM

Tuesday NJ weather: 3 or 4 more days of mild temperatures

The mainly quiet, mild weather rolls right along. There will be some subtle day-to-day changes and temperature swings through the rest of the workweek. Even some sporadic raindrops to talk about. Our long-range weather forecast will get more interesting. Our next chance of widespread rain will arrive this weekend. And...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Another mild December day; showers return late week

The mild weather is sticking around for your Tuesday but the chill is in the air this morning! Most of us are in the mid 30s right now. With clear skies and calm wind, frost was widespread across much of the area so give yourself an extra minute or two scraping those windshields. More sunshine is on the way today and temperatures are a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday. Highs top out in the mid 60s which is about 10 degrees above average. This has certainly been a warm start to the final month of the year. Right now, Huntsville is currently experiencing the 4th warmest December on record! We likely won't break the record for warmest December ever but this month will certainly make the top 10.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

