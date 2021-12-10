ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden Defends Joe Over Concerns About His Mental Capabilities: It’s ‘Ridiculous’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281pLp_0dJXtC5700
Michael Reynolds/UPI/Shutterstock

The first lady shut down concerns that a recent poll found that 48 percent of participants disagreed that President Joe Biden is ‘mentally fit.’

First Lady Jill Biden assured Americans that President Joe Biden is completely able to handle the responsibilities of being the commander-in-chief in a new excerpt released ahead of her upcoming interview from Camp David with CBS Sunday Morning on December 12. Jill shut down the concerns when the interviewer Rita Braver mentioned a recent poll, showing that an increasing number of people are unsure about the president’s mental ability.

Braver was referring to a November 2021 Morning Consult/Politico poll, which showed that only 46 percent of people asked felt that President Biden was “mentally fit.” The percentage was down from the 53 percent that responded in May 2021. The poll found that 48 percent of participants disagreed that he was mentally fit. The first lady dismissed those who disagreed that he was mentally fit. “I think that’s ridiculous,” she said, via CBS.

In one clip released ahead of the interview, the first lady spoke about how being the president’s wife has been different than her expectations. “I think it’s a little harder than I imagined. It’s not like a job that you do. It’s a lifestyle that you live, and it’s not something that you leave at 5 o’clock or 3 o’clock. It’s 24 hours a day,” she said.

Jill also explained how her husband has been working continually to try to unite both sides of the aisle and works around the clock to pass legislation. “He keeps working at it. He’s an eternal optimist, and he keeps working, Rita, like, almost 24 hours a day at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats to push his agenda forward. It’s that important,” she said in another clip.

While Jill is the focus of the rare interview, one of the president’s quotes has been released before it airs, and he gushed over his wife, saying how happy he is that she’s by his side in the White House. “I’m a lucky man. Jill is the life of my love and the love of my life,” he said in an excerpt.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Glows In Red Next To President Joe At White House Tree Lighting

President Joe Biden attended the National Christmas tree lighting with his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ families. Christmas season is in full effect! President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden kicked off the holiday season in Washington D.C. with the National Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday December 2! Jill glowed in a belted red coat as she waved to the crowd with Joe by her side. The elegant first lady added a cozy black scarf and matching gloves to her ensemble, along with a pair of open hoop earrings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

David Letterman Shades Trump & Nods To Biden At Kennedy Center: ‘Presidential Box Is Occupied Again’

The late night icon welcomed President Joe Biden to his first Kennedy Center Honors after his predecessor skipped out on the tradition for his entire presidency. After four years, the Kennedy Center Honors finally had the President of the United States attend the yearly ceremony honoring icons from the entertainment world. When David Letterman, 74, kicked off the 44th annual ceremony, he celebrated the fact that President Joe Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, attended the event on Sunday November 5, after former President Donald Trump, 75, had forgone the ceremony for his entire presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Newsweek

Donald Trump Griped about His Lack of Airtime as States Certified Joe Biden's Win

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, December 14, the 538 presidential electors that make up the Electoral College met in all fifty states and the District of Columbia to cast paper ballots as directed by law ("Monday after the second Wednesday in December on which the electors meet and vote"), confirming Joe Biden as the nation's next president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
CBS News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden

Correspondent Rita Braver visits with Dr. Jill Biden for a rare interview at Camp David, and travels with the first lady as she helps promote the administration's work. Braver also talks with President Joe Biden and the first lady about their life together, and joins them as they pay tribute to service members, and celebrate the holidays at the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cbs
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's polls, Hillary Clinton

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, good for Mark Meadow, I agree, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vanity Fair

“He’s Always, Historically, Been His Own Best Salesman”: Joe Biden’s Press Strategy Is Vexing Reporters

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, The New York Times’ Peter Baker recalls putting in a request to interview the incoming 46th president, as he’d sat down with all the White House occupants going back to Bill Clinton, and made “the point that new presidents tend to talk to The New York Times.” Their response? “They basically said, thanks very much, and that was it,” Baker told me. “They never had any interest in it.” While Baker, who is currently on book leave, admits that “the best stories never come from presidential interviews” and “we’ll live perfectly fine if we don’t get them,” the Biden White House is nevertheless “raising questions by not doing these things.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Running against Trump is a losing strategy for Democrats in 2022

Way back in 2015, after reality-star, talk-show host Donald Trump announced he was running for president, Democrats were ecstatic. “Hey,” they said giddily to one another, “let’s make that wacky billionaire the face of the Republican Party!”. That didn’t work out so well. In fact, it can...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
110K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy