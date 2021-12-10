ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal College of Music bassoon professor is reunited with £40,000 instrument he left on train after police find it hidden behind a tree and arrest suspect for theft

By Joseph Laws For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A bassoon worth £40,000 which was stolen after a musician accidentally left it on a train has been found hidden behind a tree.

Stuart Russell mistakenly got off the Lewes to Brighton service at 2pm leaving his custom-made instrument in the overhead luggage on October 19.

The train had already departed towards Eastbourne when he realised and returned to the platform in a panic.

A member of staff at the station checked the train but it was nowhere to be seen - with CCTV showing a passenger who boarded afterwards had taken it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHbhp_0dJXt46Y00
Stuart Russell mistakenly got off the Lewes to Brighton service at 2pm leaving his custom-made instrument in the overhead luggage on October 19

After a British Transport Police appeal and two months without the beloved woodwind instrument, a man from Brighton was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the theft.

Officers searched two addresses in the East Sussex city where they found the missing instrument hidden behind a tree in its case.

The custom made professional gentleman model bassoon was made by Ben Bell in 2013, serial number 116, stamped Made In Canada on the joints.

Also in the gentleman's model black Bonna back pack case was a Vonk leg rest attachment, two crooks and two reed cases among other bassoon accessories.

Mr Russell, who was reunited with his 'precious and personal item' on Tuesday, posted on Instagram: 'Last Tuesday the British Transport Police found and delivered my bassoon back to me over a month after it was stolen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tKNX_0dJXt46Y00
After a British Transport Police appeal and two months without his beloved woodwind, a man from Brighton was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the theft

'It's been the most bizarre series of events and the British Transport Police and Sussex Police have provided exemplary service, communication and care throughout the investigation.

'What a result! I consider myself very lucky indeed.

'I would like to say an huge thank you for everyone for spreading the word and for all your overwhelming support and kindness. Xxx'

The arrested man was taken to custody for questioning before being released under investigation.

Police Sergeant Russ Stobbs, of the British Transport Police, said: 'This instrument was extremely precious to the owner, and I'm proud that the team endeavoured to search throughout the night to find it.

'This is a fantastic example of BTP going above and beyond to help passengers on the railway and we'll continue to make enquiries into this incident.'

Related
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
#Royal College Of Music#Woodwind Instrument#Bassoon#Police Sergeant#Cctv#British#Instagram#Sussex Police
The Independent

Body found in search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.The force said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed although formal identification has yet to take place.While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this developmentMet PoliceA tweet sent from the Czech foreign minister suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Jakub...
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

A father and daughter have been stabbed to death in north London Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green shortly after 9.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire police said.He is believed to have been known to the victims.The Metropolitan Police said he remains in custody.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, who is leading the...
BBC

Kill the Bill Bristol: Pair jailed for 'despicable' actions

Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
The Independent

Death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’

Early investigations into the death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova suggest the circumstances were not suspicious, police said.Officers found a body in Brunswick Park, in Camberwell south London close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday, after being called by a member of the public.The Metropolitan Police said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.But the Czech foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek, has suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Her death is being treated as unexplained but initial inquiries suggest the circumstances are not suspiciousMetropolitan...
The Independent

Man detained after trying to drive car through parliament gates

A man has been detained after trying to drive a car through the UK parliament’s gates, according to police. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police said. The force said the incident happened at around midday on Tuesday, when a vehicle tried to enter Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster. It is not being treated as a terror incident, police said. “A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act,” a Met spokesperson said. “There was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained.”The spokesperson confirmed no taser was used in the incident. The car attempted to drive through the same gate where PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by terrorist attacker Khalid Masood while guarding parliament in 2017.The incident on Tuesday comes just days after the UK parliament faced a “major security breach” when a man jumped over a fence to access the estate. A Met spoksperson said this intruder was arrested at Carriage Gates “on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site”. The UK parliament has been approached for comment.
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
The Independent

Family of private investigator who was killed with axe to sue Met Police

Relatives of a private investigator who was killed with an axe 34 years ago are set to sue the Metropolitan Police over his unsolved murder. Daniel Morgan died in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham south-east London on March 10 1987, and a string of unsuccessful investigations into his death have been mired with claims of corruption.
