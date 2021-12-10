ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

No Cookie Walk: Amazing Christmas Tree Raffle is CASA Fundraiser 2021

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the Christmas season 2021, 12 beautiful hand-decorated Christmas trees were donated to Lake Country Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) by local business, organizations and individuals to help CASA volunteers in a fundraising promotion. The funding needed is for the work they do for the abused and neglected children within the...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Serves 341 Hopkins County Families with Toys, Bicycles For Christmas!

On Saturday December 11, 2021, the Blue Santa spirit was alive and well as Distribution Day finally arrived in Sulphur Springs! That day, volunteers had the joy of packaging and placing the asked-for items into the vehicles of the families being served. A massive process in itself, Distribution Day marked the end of a 5-week campaign involving local law enforcement, business, industry, churches, charities, non-profits and individuals in the public. It opened with a sign-up period where income-qualifying families could registered to receive Blue Santa assistance this holiday. Next was filling (and frequently emptying!) the Blue Barrels all around the county as shoppers placed new unwrapped toys inside them. Then there were two full days of the Blue Santa Toy Drive and one night at the Lions Club Christmas Parade where anyone could personally hand over the toys they’d purchased to donate. Then, after all the toys were gathered, they were taken to First United Methodist Church Gym where they were matched up with the wish-lists of the 341 families which would be served.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wreaths Across America Will ‘Remember, Honor and Teach’ Nationally, Locally Saturday Dec. 18

Everyone is invited to the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery at 11am on Saturday December 18, 2021 for an observance which honors fallen military laid to rest in cemeteries across America. At the conclusion of a brief ceremony, hundreds of beautiful live fir wreaths adorned with red bows will be distributed throughout the cemetery to be placed on graves marked with a small flag.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Community Players Announce Grand Reopening Of Main Street Theatre, Other 2022 Events

Audition Call For Barbecuing Hamlet Set Dec. 13, 15 and 16, 2021. Jeannie Perkins this week officially announced plans for the grand reopening of Main Street Theatre in January 2022, followed the next weekend by the first live stage production since February of 2020. And, for those interested, an audition call is scheduled next week for the planned March production.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

Lions Club Recognizes Parade Winners

In addition to providing a little extra holiday cheer each year, the Sulphur Springs Lions Club’s Lighted Christmas Parade also features a friendly competition among participants, with recognition doled out to the top three nonprofit and small business entries, and a trophy and cash prize going to the top rated large business entry in the parade. Entries were judged by a panel of judged from out-of-town, who notified the Lions Club of their choices for parade winners,
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Celebrating Christmas ‘Hopkins County Style’ at Heritage Park!

The Hopkins County Historical Society opened the gates to Heritage Park and the doors of the vintage buildings inside to welcome guests during two weekends of the Christmas season 2021. All Society members are volunteers, and they worked like Santa’s elves to get the park trimmed out for the celebration! The General Store’s “Ornament and Decor Sale” was open, there were Visits with Santa in the Smith-Gregg House, and a musical program offered in the Chapel.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Elf#Volunteers#Charity#Casa Fundraiser 2021#Cnb#The Aggie Mom S Club#Alliance Bank#The Sshs Key Club#Lake Country Casa
KSST Radio

Miller Grove FFA Monthly Spotlight

Miller Grove FFA students have been busy this Fall with welding, livestock and floral projects, Jackpot Show plans, Leadership competitions and community service. Spotlight photos and reports by MGHS Ag Sciences Advisor Kristin Fortenberry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy