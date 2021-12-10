ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid and Barcelona plan legal action against La Liga’s €2bn CVC deal

By Sid Lowe in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8QW3_0dJXsdy500
Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga action at the Camp Nou in October. Photograph: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

La Liga has won the latest battle after 37 of the league’s 42 clubs approved a €2bn (£1.7bn) partnership with the private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, but the war at the heart of Spanish football has deepened with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club set to take legal action in an attempt to overturn the decision.

The deal with CVC was ratified at La Liga’s general assembly on Friday after a week of tension and accusations involving the three clubs, two of whom cling to the breakaway super league project , and the Spanish league’s president, Javier Tebas.

Related: Barcelona dominate top 100 after Women’s Champions League triumph

According to the terms of the deal, announced in August , CVC will invest €1.994bn in Spanish football in return for an 8.2% share in a company that will be set up to manage the league’s television rights for the next 50 years – although CVC has admitted it is likely to sell within a decade.

The deal was due to be worth €2.7bn but those clubs who did not want to participate were given the chance to opt out. Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic expressed opposition in the summer, with Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, turning his back despite having been presented with it as a solution to his inability to re-sign Lionel Messi. Clubs will be able to access the first €400m instalment in the next few weeks, with 70% allowed to be spent on infrastructure, 15% on servicing debt and 15% on player signings.

A two-thirds majority was needed to see it through. There was one abstention and four clubs voted against, the second division debutants Ibiza being the fourth. jMadrid, Barcelona and Athletic had been supported in their opposition by the Spanish Football Federation, which has been in a longstanding confrontation with La Liga. Those clubs had appealed for the government’s sports council to intervene and vowed to take all legal action necessary to prevent the deal.

Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic had accused the CVC deal of being “ruinous” for Spanish football, saying it amounted to mortgaging the clubs’ futures. The three dismissed the claim that CVC would be an active partner in the new company helping La Liga to develop strategies, insisting that the fund was solely “investors”. This week the trio presented an alternative source of funding for the league’s clubs, claiming the terms were 15 times more economical.

That sparked a back and forth of increasingly incendiary open letters. Tebas dismissed the offer to act on “behalf” of all clubs as cynicism, coming so close as it had to the vote. He said the proposal was unviable and noted that the investors behind it were the same financial institutions that had been super league backers. He sarcastically referred to Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, and his super league partners as the “saviours” of football. “The only intention is to derail a project that puts their own individual goals at risk, even if it means destroying the collective and competitive future of the clubs,” he wrote in an open letter.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

In a tweet, alongside a Pinocchio emoji, Tebas said: “Now Florentino Pérez remembers the same clubs (those who play ‘uninteresting’ games) he ignored when he prepared the super league.”

Madrid and their partners responded with an open letter in which they called for a “structural reform of Spanish football” and vowed to fight the CVC deal legally.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
sportspromedia.com

LaLiga’s €2bn CVC deal gets approval

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao to take legal action against LaLiga. €2bn deal gives CVC an 8.25% stake in league’s media rights for next 50 years. LaLiga’s ‘Impulso’ investment deal with private equity firm CVC has been confirmed after 37 of the 42 clubs in Spanish soccer’s top two divisions gave their approval.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Cvc#Cvc Capital Partners#Spanish#Athletic Club#Super League Project#Women S Champions League#Jmadrid
SkySports

Barcelona remain eighth in La Liga after Osasuna draw as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid - European round-up

Barcelona let three points slip from their grasp at Osasuna as a late stunner from Chimy Avila secured a 2-2 draw for the hosts in La Liga on Sunday. Deprived of seven key players through injury, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to turn to his youngsters and 19-year-olds Nico Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli both scored as the visitors twice took the lead.
SOCCER
Sportico

CVC’s $2.2 Billion LaLiga Investment Gets Green Light From 37 Clubs

LaLiga’s general assembly has ratified the joint venture Boost LaLiga, with 37 of Spain’s top 42 clubs from the first and second divisions voting to accept the $2.253 billion (€1.994 billion) investment from CVC Capital Partners on Friday. The proposal needed 32 clubs to approve the project. In August, 38 teams voted in favor of the deal, which drew criticism from leaders of the league’s top clubs, particularly FC Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Real Madrid FC’s Florentino Perez, two key supporters of the failed Super League project in July. In Friday’s vote, one team abstained, and UD Ibiza joined Barcelona, Real...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Celtic’s enthralling Europa League win over Real Betis is marred by injuries

Ange Postecoglou bemoaned the “ridiculous” fixture list as his Celtic side lost strikers Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti to hamstring problems as they rounded off their Europa League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Real Betis. The injuries could leave the manager with no fit strikers ahead of a busy schedule which includes the Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian a week on Sunday.
UEFA
Front Office Sports

DAZN, Movistar Split La Liga’s Rights In $5.58B Deal

La Liga has inked its longest broadcasting rights deal ever — a five-year agreement split by DAZN and Telefónica’s Movistar. The pair will each air five matches per week. The deal, worth $5.58 billion, starts in the 2022-23 season and ends Movistar’s run as the league’s main domestic broadcaster.
UEFA
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy