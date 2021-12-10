ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Oscar Winner Regina King Filming New Movie, 'Shirley,' in Cincinnati

By Maija Zummo
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning actress Regina King is the latest star to land in the Queen City. King will be in town to shoot Shirley, which follows the story of America's first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm. Film Cincinnati says Shirley will cover Chisholm's "dynamic presidential campaign" and "provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait...



