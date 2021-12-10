Oscar Winner Regina King Filming New Movie, 'Shirley,' in Cincinnati

New York Film Critics Circle has announced its roundup of winners, with Japanese film Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi named Best Film of the Year. The Power of the Dog, starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, was the only movie to win in more than one category. The Netflix film received Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Big wins for The Power of the Dog indicate it will probably do well at the Critics Choice Awards. Following up her 2018 film, A Star Is Born, New Yorker (and Italian) Lady Gaga has proven herself once again, nabbing the Best Actress Award for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Along with the National Board of Review’s annual list, the NYFCC awards often see overlap with the Oscar nominations. However, last year’s Best Film, First Cow, was the first NYFCC winner to not be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars since 2015’s Carol. This year’s top pick, Drive My Car, continues the theme of the NYFCC going its own way. The Japanese film at least has a good shot at an International Film nomination. See the full list of New York Film Critics Circle winners, below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO