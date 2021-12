We already expected the Russell Wilson trade rumors to swirl in the upcoming offseason, just as they did earlier this year, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com is helping to fan those flames before the calendar flips to 2022. Earlier this week, independent reporter Jordan Schultz said that the Seahawks’ franchise QB would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants, and Saints (Twitter link), and Rapoport’s sources have confirmed that report.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO