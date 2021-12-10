ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Nesmith, original member of The Monkees, dies at 78

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

American musician, songwriter, actor, producer, novelist, businessman, and philanthropist, Michael Nesmith , known best as a member of the iconic group The Monkees , has passed away at the age of 78.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” Nesmith's family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Known for his penning of favorites like “Mary, Mary,” “Circle Sky,” “Listen to the Band,” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere,” Mike, and fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz , hit the road on a farewell tour together earlire this year. With the passing of Nesmith, Dolenz is now the sole surviving member of The Monkees .

On November 14, Dolenz and Nesmith took the stage one last time as The Monkees at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The performance concluded an extensive farewell tour that began back in September and saw The Monkees perform across the United States.

The band delivered a 27-song show that was divided up into two sets. The show saw The Monkees open with their 1969 hit “Good Clean Fun” and perform numerous classics from their catalog including “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Daydream Believer,” and “I’m a Believer.”

The Monkees formed in 1966 for a TV series of the same name and featured Peter Tork and Davey Jones alongside Dolenz and Nesmith. They went on to become one of the best-selling bands of all time with over 75 million records sold worldwide. Jones passed away in 2012, while Tork died in 2019.

