ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather 12-10-21

By Grant Olson
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the calm before the weather storm. A shortwave ridge of high pressure moves through the region with perhaps some light mainly mountain afternoon snow showers possible around the inland Northwest. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy by afternoon and seasonally cool with afternoon highs in the upper...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
8 News Now

What to expect as wet weather rolls into Las Vegas valley Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain in California is slowly making its way to Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon. Increasing rain showers could make for a wet commute for drivers throughout the afternoon. Gusty and gloomy conditions are expected with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible. A winter storm warning is also […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and muggy start, dry weather around the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are much warmer starting out this morning as clouds continue to move through as well as an increase in our moisture as winds continue to turn back out of the south. Our drier weather thankfully will stick around and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, even though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Better chances of rain will begin to return as we head towards the weekend as our next front arrives.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kgns.tv

Still waiting for winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are entering the third week of December, and we’re still dealing with warm and muggy conditions but a cold front is coming. On Tuesday we’ll start out warm and humid in the upper 60s. A lot of that humidity and moisture will build,...
LAREDO, TX
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER TUESDAY 12-14-21

Local weather report for Tuesday, December 14. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 54° to a high of 69°. Sunrise is 6:36 AM and Sunset 4:48 PM . Sun and Clouds . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 5% chance of rain in the afternoon and 5% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Gulf Of Alaska#Atmospheric River#Pacific
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday Warm Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week. We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the warmest start to the month since 2015. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It will be sunny with light winds out of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KATC News

Warm For The Rest Of The Week

You're waking up to warmer temperatures this morning as the southerly flow has kicked in. Winds have been generally light, and a few areas of patchy fog are developing.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning to “stick” through the  Grapevine. We are now beginning to get snow...
LEBEC, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Few Showers Around With Highs Into The Low 80s

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning. It was a mild start with low to mid-70s. Highs are expected to climb to the low 80s by afternoon. A high rip current risk is in effect through Friday evening for coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade. Late afternoon into the evening some storms will move in with the potential for heavy rain in spots tonight and overnight. The rain chance will be highest on Wednesday. Keep the umbrella close! Scattered showers and storms will move in off and on again through the day. Highs will not be quite as warm in the upper 70s due to more clouds and rain around. On Thursday the rain chance will decrease and we’ll enjoy more sunshine. Highs will rise to the low 80s late week and into the weekend. Spotty storms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to plenty of moisture.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Seasonably Mild Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny, and seasonably mild start to the week. The upcoming week will also feature warmer than average temperatures. Our normal is now upper 40’s for highs and upper 20’s for lows. We may see some clouds by Wednesday and Thursday as even milder air interacts with a weak front, which will have little to no impact on our weather. We will have a shot of some showers by later Friday night and on Saturday as well before we see a cooldown coming for Sunday and early next week. By Sunday, we will be seeing temps holding in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies for the Ravens game here in Baltimore. On Monday, clouds will increase and a risk of rain is in the forecast and chilly low 40’s are expected as well. Enjoy these mild conditions, as it certainly will get back to real December weather at some time in the future, perhaps just in time for Christmas! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

UN weather agency affirms 2020 Arctic heat record in Siberia

The U.N. weather agency said Tuesday it has certified a 38-degree Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) reading in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk last year as the highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic the latest in a string of “alarm bells about our changing climate.”The World Meteorological Organization said the temperature "more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic" was registered on June 20, 2020, during a heat wave that swept across Siberia and stretched north of the Arctic Circle Average temperatures were up to 10 degrees Celsius more than usual in Arctic Siberia, playing a key role in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy