Erie, PA

Erie Strayer Strike enters 11th week

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

Erie Strayer workers are entering their 11th week of being on strike.

The Strayer workers have been on strike to receive a 3% wage increase and a dental plan.

A large silo truck was seen leaving the site Friday, damaging a resident’s yard while maneuvering. Liquid washing soap was poured on the ground to help free the truck.

“We we’re standing there. We were not given an order to disperse and they just allowed that truck to come and make contact with us. We weren’t doing anything illegally, we were not given any direction and they dumped like 10 gallons of soap on the road. I don’t know who’s going to clean that up,” said Tracy Cutright, vice president, Business Representatives Ironworkers Regional Shop Local #851.

The next negotiation for the workers will take place on December 17th.

