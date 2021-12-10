Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy American Intl Before The Dividend Payout

Lately, article after article has been telling investors to cash out. Stocks are falling and investors need to use some sense to save dollars and move into cash. While the market is headed for a downturn over the holiday season, cash is not king. Sure, put a little money in greenbacks and hide under the sofa. But this move to crypto, especially considering Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement to accept Dogecoin as payment, could not represent a more glaring view of a future in which goods and services are paid for using a slew of cryptocurrencies.

STOCKS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO