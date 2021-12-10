ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy American Intl Before The Dividend Payout

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from American Intl Gr. (NYSE:AMERICAN) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. On Wednesday,...

investing.com

3 “Perfect For 2022” Dividends Paying 8.2% (And Selling For 20% Off)

I shudder when folks tell me their portfolios can’t give them a decent income stream. Because I know there’s an easy way for them to get safe 8%+ payouts—and everyone misses it. Let’s be honest. When it comes to investing, most people limit themselves to the blue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Just Hiked Their Payouts by 10% or More

Amgen and Bank of Montreal are quality dividend stocks that provide investors with attractive yields of more than 3% per year. The companies recently announced double-digit rate increases to their already high payouts. Even with the generous rate hikes, both stocks are in excellent positions to continue increasing their dividends.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cash Is Not King

Lately, article after article has been telling investors to cash out. Stocks are falling and investors need to use some sense to save dollars and move into cash. While the market is headed for a downturn over the holiday season, cash is not king. Sure, put a little money in greenbacks and hide under the sofa. But this move to crypto, especially considering Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement to accept Dogecoin as payment, could not represent a more glaring view of a future in which goods and services are paid for using a slew of cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 12.67% to $7.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million. Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 5.95% to $24.9. Trading volume for...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why EQT Shares Are Rising

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $1 billion buyback and reinstated a dividend of $0.125 per share. President and CEO Toby Rice stated, “Since joining EQT in July 2019, our team has eliminated approximately $500 million of recurring annual costs from the business, repaired the balance sheet, and repositioned EQT as a highly-efficient, technology-driven operator and the leading producer of natural gas in North America. We have entered the next phase of the sustainable shale era – one that values free cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, emissions reduction and returning capital to shareholders."
STOCKS
