InMed Pharmaceuticals' Study Marks First Phase 2 Trial to Evaluate Cannabinol for Disease Treatment

By InvestorBrandNetwork
 4 days ago
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) recently released its Q1 2022 financial results along with a business update showing positive momentum across all of its programs. Following the acquisition of BayMedica Inc. in October that created an industry leader in the manufacture and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, management expects to introduce multiple new,...

