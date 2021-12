Wednesday starts the early period of college football’s National Signing Day. The period for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the rest of the college football world, runs from Wednesday morning until Friday night, and is becoming more and more controversial. The spirit of the early signing period was to allow recruits to sign with their school of choice sooner, as to ease the burden of the intense recruiting process, but the unintended consequences of early coaching moves has really made the middle of December pretty nuts all the way around. Add some bowl prep in for most schools, and it’s almost like this system isn’t working that great.

