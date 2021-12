YPSILANTI – Mya Petticord lets her game on the basketball court do the talking and it’s the reason she’s one of the top players in the country. The Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior has had all eyes on her since she stepped on the floor for the Gators as a freshman in 2018 and has one final season at the prep level to leave her mark before she heads to Texas A&M.

